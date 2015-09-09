FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's monetary policy committee under "active" discussion -cbank deputy
#Financials
September 9, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

India's monetary policy committee under "active" discussion -cbank deputy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - India’s central bank is holding “active” discussions with the government on the formation of a monetary policy committee that would decide interest rates, a deputy governor of the bank, S.S. Mundra, said on Wednesday.

The government plans to change the Reserve Bank of India Act before the end of this fiscal year that ends next April, so that it could set up a new committee to direct the country’s monetary policy, the then finance secretary Rajiv Mehrishi had told Reuters last month. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)

