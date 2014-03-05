FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India money supply rose 14.5 pct y/y in fortnight ended Feb 21 - cbank
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 5, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

India money supply rose 14.5 pct y/y in fortnight ended Feb 21 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - India’s money supply rose 14.5 percent year-on-year in fortnight ended Feb. 21 compared with 12.7 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 93.59 trillion rupees ($1.5 billion) as on Feb. 21, compared with 93.49 trillion rupees on Feb. 7, the central bank data showed.

Reserve money rose an annualised 10.5 percent in the week to Feb. 28, higher than 2.9 percent a year earlier, the RBI said.

Currency in circulation grew 10.4 percent year-on-year in the week to Feb. 28, unchanged from a year earlier. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.