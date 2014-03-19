FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

India money supply up 14.2 pct y/y in fortnight ended March 7 - cbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - India’s money supply rose 14.2 percent year-on-year in fortnight ended March 7, compared with 12.8 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 94.55 trillion rupees ($1.55 trillion) as on March 7, compared with 93.59 trillion rupees on Feb. 21, the central bank data showed.

Reserve money rose an annualised 11.8 percent in the week to March 14, higher than 9.1 percent a year earlier, the RBI said.

Currency in circulation grew 10 percent year-on-year in the week to March 14, lower than 10.6 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 61.0862 rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)

