India to keep regulating seed prices - farm minister
April 11, 2016 / 7:05 AM / in a year

India to keep regulating seed prices - farm minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 11 (Reuters) - India will not allow seed companies such as Monsanto to exploit farmers and will keep regulating seed prices, Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh told reporters on Monday.

“Companies like Monsanto should not exploit farmers just because they have technology,” he said on the sidelines of a conference.

Last month India cut the royalties paid by local firms for Monsanto’s genetically modified cotton seeds by nearly 70 percent, ignoring a threat by the world’s biggest seed company to leave if it did.

“Be it seeds or pharmaceutical companies we should see to it that there is no monopoly,” Singh said. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
