India's 2012 monsoon rains to hit southern coast on June 1
May 15, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

India's 2012 monsoon rains to hit southern coast on June 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - India’s 2012 monsoon rains are likely to hit the southern coast on time on June 1, the weather department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The four-month long rainy season starts over the Kerala coast and covers the rest of India and neighbouring countries by mid-July.

Last month, India’s weather office forecast normal rains for the third straight year. It had said the country was likely to avoid a drought in 2012 as monsoon rains were likely to be average.

The rains, vital for farm output and economic growth, irrigate about 60 percent of India’s farmland. Farming accounts for about 15 percent of the nearly $2 trillion economy. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI and Mayank Bhardwaj in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)

