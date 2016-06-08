Monsoon rains arrive at India's Kerala coast - weather office source

NEW DELHI, June 8 (Reuters) - Annual monsoon rains have arrived at Kerala coast in southern India on Wednesday, a day later than the forecast, a weather office source said.

“We’ll soon make an announcement that the monsoon has arrived and it has already covered Kerala,” the source said.

Despite the slight delay, the monsoon would not set back crop sowing and rains are expected to make rapid progress after their arrival, weather office chief Laxman Singh Rathore told Reuters last month. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)