India's monsoon rains 1 pct above average in past week - weather office

NEW DELHI, June 30 (Reuters) - Monsoon rains in India were 1 percent above average in the week ending June 29, the weather office said on Thursday.

The June-September monsoon has remained 12 percent lower than average so far, but rains have covered almost the entire country, and helped quicken the planting process of summer crops such as rice, soybeans, cotton and pulses.

Though the monsoon arrived in India on June 8, a week later than usual, the weather office expects rains to pick up pace in July. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Malini Menon)