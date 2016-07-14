FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's monsoon rains 11 pct above average in past week - weather office
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 14, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

India's monsoon rains 11 pct above average in past week - weather office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 14 (Reuters) - Monsoon rains in India were 11 percent above average in the week ended July 13, the weather office said on Thursday.

The June-September monsoon has so far delivered 4 percent higher rainfall than average.

The monsoon rains covered the entire country on Wednesday, cheering farmers planting crops such as rice, soybeans, cotton and pulses in the summer sowing season that starts in June.

Two straight drought years in India curbed farm output and incomes but the country is set to receive above average rains this year, the weather office said. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
