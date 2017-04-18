FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India's monsoon rains seen at average levels in 2017 - weather office
April 18, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 4 months ago

RPT-India's monsoon rains seen at average levels in 2017 - weather office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to the alerts)

NEW DELHI, April 18 (Reuters) - India's crucial monsoon rains are expected to be average in 2017, a senior official at the weather office said on Tuesday, easing concerns over farm and economic growth in the world's leading producer of an array of farm goods.

Monsoon rains in 2017 would be 96 percent of a long-term average, K. J. Ramesh, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department, told a news conference.

India's weather office defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 cm for the entire four-month season beginning June. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Malini Menon)

