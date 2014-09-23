FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's monsoon starts withdrawing from northwest region
September 23, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

India's monsoon starts withdrawing from northwest region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - India’s annual monsoon has started withdrawing from the country’s northwest region, weather officials said on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the retreat after a fortnight’s delay.

The withdrawal was delayed due to a late revival of rains this month, causing floods in some parts of the region.

Usually, the season starts to diminish in early September, and withdraws completely from the grain bowl belt of northwest India by the middle of the month.

Monsoon rains are vital because more than half of India’s farmland lacks irrigation, and the farm sector accounts for 14 percent of the national economy. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

