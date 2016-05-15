FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's monsoon rains expected a week late, weather office says
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 15, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

India's monsoon rains expected a week late, weather office says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Monsoon rains are expected to arrive on India’s southern Kerala coast by June 7, about a week later than usual, the country’s weather office said on Sunday.

The monsoon season delivers 70 percent of India’s annual rainfall, which is crucial for agriculture and economic growth that has been hampered by back-to-back droughts.

About half the country’s farmland lacks irrigation, and farmers have blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for a slow response after the droughts ravaged their crops in 2014 and 2015.

Two-thirds of India’s population depends on farming.

The meteorological department expected a “slight delay” in the arrival of the rains, it said in a statement. In April, it had forecast an above average monsoon for the year. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.