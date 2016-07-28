India's monsoon rains 4 pct below average in past week - weather office

NEW DELHI, July 28 (Reuters) - Monsoon rains in India were 4 percent below average in the week ended July 27, the weather office said on Thursday.

So far, the June-Sept monsoon has delivered average rains.

An average or normal monsoon means rainfall between 96 and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres.

The monsoon is crucial for India's rain-fed farm sector that accounts for nearly 15 percent of its $2 trillion economy.

Farmers plant crops such as rice, soybeans, cotton and pulses in the summer-sowing season that starts in June. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)