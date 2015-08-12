FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Government offers seed, diesel subsidies to farmers hit by patchy monsoon
August 12, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Government offers seed, diesel subsidies to farmers hit by patchy monsoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A farmer plants saplings in a paddy field on the outskirts of in Agartala, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will offer subsidies on seeds and diesel to help farmers facing patchy monsoon rains in some key growing states, a government statement said on Wednesday.

The government, which has earmarked 1 billion rupees for diesel subsidies, will also ensure subsidised seeds are available in case farmers need to plant their crops again, the statement said after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Monsoon rains irrigate nearly half of India’s farm lands. So far, the June-September monsoon rains have been 9 percent below a long-term average.

Fourteen states, including Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have received less than satisfactory rains this year.

Subsidies for seeds and diesel and a few other measures to help cushion the blow of poor monsoon would cost 3 billion rupees, said the statement.

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
