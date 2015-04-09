Moody's changes India's outlook to positive, affirms Baa3 rating

April 9 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service changed India’s outlook to positive, saying there was an increasing probability that actions by policy makers will enhance the country’s economic strength and, in turn, the sovereign’s financial strength over coming years.

Moody's said it expected structural advantages, supported by relatively benign global commodity prices and liquidity conditions, will keep India's growth higher than that of its peers over the rating horizon. (bit.ly/1GqJyzY)

The ratings agency affirmed India’s Baa3 rating. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)