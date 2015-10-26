India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

TOKYO - Asian stocks on Monday were close to wiping out all their losses since China’s shock currency devaluation in August, as global equities rallied after the Chinese central bank cut rates and U.S. tech giants provided upbeat earning guidance.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to a fresh two-month high on Monday after China’s surprising rate cut lifted risk sentiment, while bellwethers Hitachi Ltd and Panasonic Corp surged on stronger earnings expectations.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

NEW YORK - A tech share rally drove U.S. stocks up sharply for a second day on Friday as earnings from companies including Microsoft beat analysts’ expectations, while healthcare shares rebounded from recent losses.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s top share index touched a two-month high on Friday, spurred by international monetary stimulus after China cut interest rates and as investors bet on further easing from the European Central Bank.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar hovered near a 2-1/2-month high against a basket of currencies early on Monday after monetary easing by China over the weekend improved investor risk appetite and sent U.S. Treasury yields higher.

For a full report, click on

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields jumped on Friday, taking benchmark 10-year yields to a two-week high, after China cut interest rates for the sixth time in less than a year and helped fuel a global rally in equities.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was hovering close to its lowest in nearly two weeks on Monday, hurt by a stronger dollar and fears the Federal Reserve could raise U.S. interest rates this year.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper inched up early on Monday after China cut interest rates late last week to shore up growth in the world’s No.2 economy.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices edged down in early Asian trading on Monday as a weak demand outlook means oversupply will likely remain in place for months and as speculators cut their bets on rising prices.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)