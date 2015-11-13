FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 13, 2015 / 3:12 AM / 2 years ago

India Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street suffered its worst session in over a month on Thursday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and materials stocks and comments by a Federal Reserve policymaker hinted at an approaching interest-rate hike.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index was pulled lower on Thursday by engine maker Rolls-Royce, and supermarket operator Sainsbury fell further after posting lower profits a day earlier.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average tumbled on Friday morning, snapping a seven-day winning streak after a sharp drop in Wall Street and as weaker commodity prices weighed on stocks such as metals companies and trading houses.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar was on the defensive against the euro and yen on Friday as risk appetite receded amid a tumble in equities to pull the greenback further away from its recent highs.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday as selling linked to more corporate supply and $16 billion of 30-year bonds was mitigated by some safe-haven demand spurred by a sharp decline on Wall Street.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a twelfth session out of thirteen on Friday, trading close to a near-six-year low on rising bets that the Federal Reserve would hike U.S. rates next month.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper held near six-year lows on Friday and was eyeing its fourth consecutive weekly drop as deteriorating China demand growth continued to suffocate prices.

OIL

SEOUL - U.S. crude fell for the third session in a row on Friday to trade at the lowest in more than two months, as a relentless climb in oil stockpiles helped trigger a 10 percent drop in prices since the beginning of November.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
