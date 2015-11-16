FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global Markets
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
November 16, 2015 / 4:26 AM / in 2 years

India Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. equity futures opened lower on Sunday, following coordinated attacks in Paris on Friday that killed more than 130 people.

LONDON - European shares fell on Friday, weighed down by some weak corporate earnings, to record their worst weekly loss in around two months.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell to the lowest in more than a week on Monday morning after Friday night’s attacks in Paris curbed risk appetite, dragging down exporters as well as airline and travel agency stocks.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO/SYDNEY - The euro hit a 6 1/2-month low against the yen and edged near 6 1/2-month lows against the dollar in Asia on Monday after the deadly attacks in Paris added to caution on the common currency.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Treasury futures prices rose on Sunday in the wake of deadly attacks last week in Paris, with analysts citing uncertainty as a catalyst for a risk-off trade.

COMMODITIES

GOLD/PLATINUM

SINGAPORE - Gold jumped 1 percent on Monday as investors sought safety in the metal following Friday’s deadly attacks in Paris and as equities fell.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped to a fresh six-year low on Monday as markets reopened following attacks in Paris that renewed risk aversion and lifted the dollar, dragging on a struggling global economic recovery.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil futures rose on Monday as France launched large-scale air strikes against Islamic State operations in Syria, but analysts said oil and other commodities were expected to remain under pressure as oversupply weighs on prices.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

