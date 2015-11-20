Morning News Call - India, November 20

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Finance Ministry Joint Secretary Akhilesh Ranjan at a tax conference. 5:30 pm: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha at a technology summit. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data. THE WEEKAHEAD: Join Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 1530 IST/1000 GMT. To join the conversation, click on the link: here GMF ASIA FRIDAY QUIZ: Pit your wits against our editors and guest quizmasters for a chance to win some fabulous prizes! Join us on the forum at 1200 IST/0630 GMT. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  RBI governor says drop in public and private investments top concerns India's central bank chief Raghuram Rajan said that a drop in public and private investments were the main concerns he had about the country's economic growth.  Fake pesticides endanger crops and human health in India Millions of unsuspecting Indian farmers are spraying fake pesticides onto their fields, contaminating soil, cutting crop yields and putting both food security and human health at risk in the country of 1.25 billion people.  Mrs. Watanabe returns to India seeking emerging market yield Just two years after India's policymakers stared down a major capital flight threat, the country has become a hot emerging market investment destination for one of the world's most robust sources of capital - Japanese households.  Indian panel recommends nearly 25 pct hike in state workers' wages An Indian government panel has proposed a 23.55 percent rise in salaries and pensions for about 10 million current and former government employees, smaller than past increases as New Delhi faces pressure to curb its fiscal deficit and prices.  India, not China, powering growth in fuel demand: Russell China's fuel usage tends to gather headlines as an indicator of the strength of global crude oil demand, and while this has been justified, the real growth action is happening over the Himalayas in India. India's total demand for oil products is about one one-third of that in China, but the South Asian nation is powering up as China's growth moderates.  India to sell more coal mines in production push -govt official India will auction another eight coal blocks to private steel, cement and electricity companies in January, coal secretary Anil Swarup said on Thursday, as it races to more than double output to 1.5 billion tonnes this decade to power its economy. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  "Spider in web" mastermind of Paris attacks killed in raid The suspected Islamic State mastermind of the Paris attacks was among those killed in a police raid north of the capital, France confirmed on Thursday, bringing an end to the hunt for Europe's most wanted man.  China's yuan may enter IMF basket with lower share -sources China's yuan may enter the International Monetary Fund's benchmark currency basket at a lower weighting than previously estimated as the IMF considers rejigging the basket to better reflect financial flows, people briefed on the Fund's discussions told Reuters.  U.S. House passes bill to slow Syrian refugees despite Obama veto threat The U.S. House of Representatives, defying a veto threat by President Barack Obama, overwhelmingly passed Republican-backed legislation on Thursday to suspend Obama's program to admit 10,000 Syrian refugees in the next year and then intensify the process of screening them. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,850.50, down 0.07 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the U.S. dollar, in line with most Asian currencies, after investors sold the greenback overnight to benefit from its recent rally. The rupee closed at 66.18 to a dollar in the previous session.  Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade, as investors await fresh supply of notes through a debt auction later in the day. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.65 percent - 7.69 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street ended a little lower on Thursday as falling healthcare stocks offset gains in Intel and other technology names while investors eyed an expected rate hike in December.  Asian shares were set to hold on to this week's gains, while the dollar took a breather after stepping back from seven-month highs as investors grappled with the prospects of higher U.S. borrowing costs and slower global economic growth.  The dollar steadied against the yen and euro after retreating from a recent rally that took the greenback to 7-month highs against a basket of peers.  Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fared better than short-dated issues for a second straight day on Thursday as a drop in jobless claims and other solid economic data supported the view the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next month.  Oil futures inched up in early Asian trading, but remained near three-month lows after a persistent supply glut has cut prices by up to 13 percent since the start of November.  Spot gold was steady but is set to finish the week stuck near its cheapest in more than five years as the metal struggles against a stronger dollar ahead of a widely expected U.S. rate rise next month. FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT November 19 -$51.90 mln -$30.52 mln Month-to-date -$819.88 mln -$444.30 mln Year-to-date $3.86 bln $9.69 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] (Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru)