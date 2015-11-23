India Morning Call-Global Markets

(Starting on Nov. 30 this item will be merged into a new item called “Morning News Call.” See for the new format. For questions please contact Rafael Nam at rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SINGAPORE - The euro extended its losses against the dollar on Monday, hitting a seven-month low versus the U.S. currency, on expectations that the European Central Bank will ramp up its monetary stimulus next month.

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street racked up a solid week on Friday, with healthcare, technology and consumer stock making gains and investors looking beyond a widely-expected December interest rate hike.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index edged higher on Friday and recorded its best weekly gain since early October, with Imperial Tobacco gaining on the back of a bid rumour and Royal Mail rising for a second day after results.

COMMODITIES

PRECIOUS

MELBOURNE - Gold extended losses on Monday, falling towards a near-six-year low reached last week, pressured by a robust dollar and upbeat comments from Federal Reserve officials on a possible U.S. rate hike next month.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped to a fresh six-and-a-half year low on Monday, as traders bet metals prices had further to fall given China’s slowing factory demand.

OIL

SEOUL - Crude futures lost ground in early Asian trading on Monday, with U.S. oil plunging more than 2 percent, pressured by a global supply surplus despite a cut in the number of U.S. rigs for an eleventh week out of 12.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)