Morning News Call - India, November 26

FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament begins. 1:00 pm: Union Bank of India press meet. 3:00 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S.Mundra at MSME report launch. INDIA TOP NEWS  Support for lower Indian GST rate gaining traction The idea of setting a relatively low rate for a new Indian sales tax seemed to be gaining traction on Wednesday, as politicians of all stripes met to debate what would be the country's biggest tax reform since independence.  Bain selling Hero MotoCorp shares worth up to $116 mln - IFR U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital is selling shares in Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world's largest seller of motorcycles and scooters, to raise as much as $116 million, IFR reported, citing a person close to the deal.  Reliance Communications nears deal for tower unit - sources Reliance Communications Ltd, India's fourth-biggest wireless carrier, is nearing a deal to sell its mobile phone masts unit to one or a consortium of private equity firms, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, a move that will help it cut debt.  Vodafone asked to pay $302 mln ahead of merger of India businesses India's Supreme Court has asked Vodafone Group Plc to pay 20 billion rupees ($302 million) to the government in relation to the phone carrier's plans to merge four of its operating businesses ahead of a share listing.  Idea Cellular to buy mobile airwaves for $499 mln from Videocon Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest mobile phone operator, has agreed to buy radio airwaves in two services areas from smaller rival Videocon Telecommunications for 33.10 billion rupees ($499 million) to boost its high-speed data services.  Nippon Life ups stake in Reliance Life as India insurance market lures investors Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co has agreed to nearly double its stake in India's Reliance Life Insurance, becoming the latest foreign firm to take advantage of a rule change and raise its sights in a market seen offering rich potential.  Lanco aims to raise up to $1 bln, shares soar on return to profit India's Lanco Infratech Ltd is looking to raise as much as $1 billion over the next 18 months through a stake sale and a listing of its power assets as it seeks to pare back a heavy debt load, its chief financial officer said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Russia and Turkey refuse to back down in row over jet downing Russia sent an advanced missile system to Syria on Wednesday to protect its jets operating there and pledged its air force would keep flying missions near Turkish air space, sounding a defiant note after Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet.  China allows first foreign institutions into interbank FX market The first batch of foreign central banks, sovereign wealth funds and international financial institutions have been registered to enter China's interbank foreign exchange market, the country's central bank said on Wednesday.  Chinese aluminium, nickel producers ask state to buy up surplus metal China's aluminium and nickel producers have asked Beijing to buy up surplus metal, sources said, the first coordinated effort since 2009 to revive prices suffering their worst rout since the global financial crisis. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,847.50, up 0.30 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. currency, tracking most of its Asian peers, as expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate increase kept the dollar index near eight-month highs. The rupee ended at 66.32 to a dollar on Nov.24. The local currency is likely to trade in a band of 66.15-66.50 to a dollar.  Indian government bonds are likely edge lower in early trade, as investors may slow purchases ahead of a sovereign debt auction tomorrow that boosts supply of fresh notes. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.68 percent-7.74 percent range. The bond closed at 100.11 rupees, yielding 7.70 percent, on Nov. 24. GLOBAL MARKETS  The major U.S. indexes were virtually unchanged at the close of a quiet trading day on Wednesday with gains in healthcare and consumer stocks after data showed U.S. modest economic growth.  Asian shares advanced in early trade on Thursday, while growing bets the European Central Bank was gearing up to deliver further stimulus steps kept the euro under pressure.  The euro remained shaky early on Thursday, having slid to its lowest in over seven months on the prospect of further policy stimulus from the European Central Bank (ECB).  U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to higher on Wednesday on record low yields for German government bonds and data that supported the view of muted domestic inflation ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday.  Brent and U.S. crude oil futures traded nearly flat on Thursday on light trading due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.  Gold hovered close to its lowest in nearly six years on Thursday, as the dollar held at multi-month highs and U.S. economic data reinforced market expectations of an interest rate hike this year. MARKETS CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 66.29/66.32 November 24 -$81.40 mln -$13.42 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.72 pct Month-to-date -$885.01 mln -$511.61 mln Year-to-date $3.80 bln $9.62 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.3561 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru)