Morning News Call - India, November 27

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and Banking Secretary Anjuly Chib Duggal at seminar on payments banks. 10:00 am: DIPP Secretary Amitabh Kant and Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete at manufacturing summit. 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data. GMF: THE WEEKAHEAD - Join Reuters markets editor Mike Dolanas he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 1530 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's sales tax should be below 20 pct - Congress party India's proposed sales tax should be set at less than 20 percent, the opposition Congress party said on Thursday, signalling a willingness to compromise as long as the government takes into account its concerns.  India's ride-hailing company Ola hires former Infosys CFO Ola, India's biggest ride-hailing service, said on Thursday it has appointed former Infosys Ltd executive Rajiv Bansal as chief financial officer, joining other technology start-ups attracting top officials from leading companies.  Five banks hired to manage Coal India stake sale - IFR Five Indian investment banks including ICICI Securities and SBI Capital have been hired to manage the government's sale of a 10 percent stake in state-controlled Coal India, IFR reported on Thursday, citing two sources close to the matter.  BMW to raise car prices in India by up to 3 pct starting 2016 German carmaker BMW BMWG.DE will raise the prices of its BMW- and Mini-branded cars sold in India by up to 3 percent starting Jan. 1, 2016, the company's local unit said on Thursday.  Vedanta's Zambia unit to mothball copper mine as demand wanes Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), owned by Vedanta Resources, said on Thursday it would mothball its loss making Nchanga underground mine from Nov. 27, a sign of the increasingly weak global demand for base metals.  India allows foreign investors to buy bonds in default India's central bank is allowing foreign investors to buy corporate bonds that are either totally or partly in default, it said on Thursday, a potential boost to the country's nascent distressed debt market.  For faster growth, Modi needs to show Indians more reasons to save On paper, India's households have more reason than ever to save. But convincing them that the central bank can keep inflation low is proving difficult, hindering the country's ambitious growth plans.  Indian gold demand seen falling to 8-year low in festive quarter India's gold buying in the key December quarter is likely to fall to the lowest level in eight years, hurt by poor investment demand and back-to-back droughts that have slashed earnings for the country's millions of farmers. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Russia seeks economic revenge against Turkey over jet Russia threatened economic retaliation against Turkey on Thursday and said it was still awaiting a reasonable explanation for the shooting down of its warplane, but Turkey dismissed the threats as "emotional" and "unfitting".  China regulator orders brokerages to halt swap lending - sources China's securities regulator has urged domestic brokerages to cease financing clients' stocks purchases through swaps and other over-the-counter contracts, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters, its latest move to reduce leveraged financing risk in the country's stock markets.  Japan inflation continues slide, spending slumps Japan's core consumer prices fell for the third straight month and household spending slumped in October, underscoring the fragile nature of the economy and keeping policymakers under pressure to take further steps to jump-start growth. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,926.50, down 0.09 percent from its previous close. - NewsRise  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as the U.S. market holiday yesterday kept trading in global currency markets rangebound. - NewsRise  Indian government bonds are likely to extend their fall in early trade, as investors remain cautious amid a fresh supply of notes ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review next week. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.70 percent-7.75 percent range. - NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS  The major U.S. indexes were virtually unchanged at the close of a quiet trading day on Wednesday with gains in healthcare and consumer stocks after data showed U.S. modest economic growth.  Asian shares held firm and U.S. stock futures edged higher in early trade as expectations of additional stimulus from the European Central Bank underpinned appetite for riskier assets, while the euro hovered near seven-month lows.  The dollar, euro and yen found themselves in familiar territory early, having shuffled sideways in thin trade with U.S. markets shut for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.  U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to higher on Wednesday on record low yields for German government bonds and data that supported the view of muted domestic inflation ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday.  Brent crude futures inched up in early Asian trade, with prices rising around 2 percent so far this week on geopolitical risks in the Middle East. U.S. oil futures fell on worries over a supply glut, although market activity was subdued due to a U.S. holiday.  Gold hovered close to its lowest level in nearly six years, on track for a sixth straight weekly decline, weakened by the strength in the dollar and expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike next month. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.58/66.61 November 26 -$59.80 mln -$10.22 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.70 pct Month-to-date -$962.05 mln -$521.61 mln Year-to-date $3.72 bln $9.61 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.5600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru)