FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morning News Call - India, November 27
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 27, 2015 / 3:11 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, November 27

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and Banking Secretary Anjuly
Chib Duggal at seminar on payments banks.
    10:00 am: DIPP Secretary Amitabh Kant and Heavy Industries Minister Anant
Geete at manufacturing summit.
    11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues.
    5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data.
    
    GMF: THE WEEKAHEAD - Join Reuters markets editor Mike Dolanas he goes
through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 1530
IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     India's sales tax should be below 20 pct - Congress party
    India's proposed sales tax should be set at less than 20 percent, the
opposition Congress party said on Thursday, signalling a willingness to
compromise as long as the government takes into account its concerns.
 
     India's ride-hailing company Ola hires former Infosys CFO
    Ola, India's biggest ride-hailing service, said on Thursday it has appointed
former Infosys Ltd executive Rajiv Bansal as chief financial officer, joining
other technology start-ups attracting top officials from leading companies.
 
     Five banks hired to manage Coal India stake sale - IFR
    Five Indian investment banks including ICICI Securities and SBI Capital have
been hired to manage the government's sale of a 10 percent stake in
state-controlled Coal India, IFR reported on Thursday, citing two sources close
to the matter. 
     BMW to raise car prices in India by up to 3 pct starting 2016
    German carmaker BMW BMWG.DE will raise the prices of its BMW- and
Mini-branded cars sold in India by up to 3 percent starting Jan. 1, 2016, the
company's local unit said on Thursday. 
     Vedanta's Zambia unit to mothball copper mine as demand wanes
    Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), owned by Vedanta Resources, said on
Thursday it would mothball its loss making Nchanga underground mine from Nov.
27, a sign of the increasingly weak global demand for base metals. 
     India allows foreign investors to buy bonds in default
    India's central bank is allowing foreign investors to buy corporate bonds
that are either totally or partly in default, it said on Thursday, a potential
boost to the country's nascent distressed debt market. 
     For faster growth, Modi needs to show Indians more reasons to save
    On paper, India's households have more reason than ever to save. But
convincing them that the central bank can keep inflation low is proving
difficult, hindering the country's ambitious growth plans. 
     Indian gold demand seen falling to 8-year low in festive quarter
    India's gold buying in the key December quarter is likely to fall to the
lowest level in eight years, hurt by poor investment demand and back-to-back
droughts that have slashed earnings for the country's millions of farmers.
 
    
        
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Russia seeks economic revenge against Turkey over jet
    Russia threatened economic retaliation against Turkey on Thursday and said
it was still awaiting a reasonable explanation for the shooting down of its
warplane, but Turkey dismissed the threats as "emotional" and "unfitting".
 
     China regulator orders brokerages to halt swap lending - sources
    China's securities regulator has urged domestic brokerages to cease
financing clients' stocks purchases through swaps and other over-the-counter
contracts, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters, its latest move to
reduce leveraged financing risk in the country's stock markets. 
     Japan inflation continues slide, spending slumps
    Japan's core consumer prices fell for the third straight month and household
spending slumped in October, underscoring the fragile nature of the economy and
keeping policymakers under pressure to take further steps to jump-start growth.
 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,926.50, down 0.09 percent from its
previous close. - NewsRise
     The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as the U.S. market holiday yesterday kept trading in global
currency markets rangebound. - NewsRise 
     Indian government bonds are likely to extend their fall in early trade, as
investors remain cautious amid a fresh supply of notes ahead of the central
bank's monetary policy review next week. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent
bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.70 percent-7.75 percent range. -
NewsRise
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     The major U.S. indexes were virtually unchanged at the close of a quiet
trading day on Wednesday with gains in healthcare and consumer stocks after data
showed U.S. modest economic growth. 
     Asian shares held firm and U.S. stock futures edged higher in early trade
as expectations of additional stimulus from the European Central Bank
underpinned appetite for riskier assets, while the euro hovered near seven-month
lows. 
     The dollar, euro and yen found themselves in familiar territory early,
having shuffled sideways in thin trade with U.S. markets shut for the
Thanksgiving Day holiday. 
     U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to higher on Wednesday on record low
yields for German government bonds and data that supported the view of muted
domestic inflation ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday. 
     Brent crude futures inched up in early Asian trade, with prices rising
around 2 percent so far this week on geopolitical risks in the Middle East. U.S.
oil futures fell on worries over a supply glut, although market activity was
subdued due to a U.S. holiday. 
     Gold hovered close to its lowest level in nearly six years, on track for a
sixth straight weekly decline, weakened by the strength in the dollar and
expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike next month. 
    
    
 MARKETS           CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES        DEBT
 PNDF spot         66.58/66.61  November 26       -$59.80 mln    -$10.22 mln
 10-yr bond yield  7.70 pct     Month-to-date     -$962.05 mln   -$521.61 mln
                                Year-to-date      $3.72 bln      $9.61 bln
 

    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 66.5600 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.