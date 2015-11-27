FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global Markets
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 27, 2015 / 3:43 AM / 2 years ago

India Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EQUITIES

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade on Friday morning as technical indicators suggested the market is overbought and vulnerable to a correction.

For a full report, click on

LONDON - Britain’s top share index gained ground on Thursday, with a rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices supporting the broader market.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar, euro and yen found themselves in familiar territory early on Friday, having shuffled sideways in thin trade with U.S. markets shut for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM/GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold hovered close to its lowest level in nearly six years on Friday, on track for a sixth straight weekly decline, weakened by the strength in the dollar and expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike next month.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MANILA - Most base metals in Shanghai and London took a breather on Friday following recent sharp gains that have aluminium eyeing its second best week this year and nickel also up sharply after an early-week rout that dragged prices to multi-year lows.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SEOUL - Crude oil futures fell on Friday with losses this month standing at over 8 percent, hurt by disappointing Chinese economic data and worries over a supply glut.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.