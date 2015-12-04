Morning News Call - India, December 4

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 a.m.: Winter session of parliament continues. 2:00 p.m.: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya chairs a panel discussion. 5:00 p.m.: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha at a panel discussion. 5:00 p.m.: Weekly foreign exchange data. 6:30 p.m.: RBI Deputy Governor S.S.Mundra at an event. GMF: THE WEEKAHEAD - Join Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 1530 IST. INDIA TOP NEWS  Forget 'smart' new cities; India needs old ones to be less dumb Prime Minister Narendra Modi has grand designs to build 100 futuristic 'smart' cities in India, but as this week's devastating flooding in Chennai shows, fixing today's accident-prone metropolises appears to be the more pressing task.  India army on war footing to rescue survivors as flood toll nears 270 The Indian military evacuated more than 2,000 residents stranded in the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Thursday as the death toll from flooding rose to 269 after the heaviest cloudburst in over a century.  Car production halt in flood-hit Indian state may hit sales, exports Global carmakers and auto part manufacturers in India's flood-hit southern city of Chennai are being forced to keep factory gates closed till Dec. 5 at least, which is likely to hit local sales and exports in coming months. [nL3N13S4AX  India targets temple gold hoard to rescue monetisation plan India is trying to persuade rich temples to deposit some of their gold hoards with banks to revive a plan to recycle tonnes of the precious metal and cut gold imports, sources said.  Lyft partners with Ola, GrabTaxi to reach Asian markets Lyft has formed new partnerships with two Asian on-demand ride services, Ola and GrabTaxi, as the U.S. company works to gain a toehold in the booming overseas market.  India in talks with Mauritius on tax treaty issues: finmin official India is discussing a whole host of issues with Mauritius including ways and means of ensuring that a tax treaty with the island nation is not misused, Akhilesh Ranjan, a joint secretary in the tax department told reporters on Thursday.  Weather satellite startup will launch on Indian rocket A Colorado-based startup developing a satellite network to predict weather using radio signals will launch its first two spacecraft on an Indian rocket, the company said on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Draghi disappointment raises doubts over ECB inflation powers A perceived lack of ambition in the European Central Bank's latest stimulus efforts left financial markets with a niggling worry on Thursday that even 'Super Mario' Draghi might not be able to drag euro zone inflation back up to target.  U.S. authorities look for militant links to shooters in California mass slaying The couple suspected of killing 14 people at a holiday party in California amassed thousands of rounds of ammunition and a dozen pipe bombs, authorities said on Thursday as they sought clues to the pair's motives and whether they had links to Islamist militants.  Australians keep shopping in promising sign for Xmas Australian retail sales boasted a third month of solid growth in October as shoppers spent big on household goods and at department stores, a promising sign for the all-important Christmas period. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,826.00, down 0.75 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, as weakness in global equity markets is expected to rub off on local indices, after the European Central Bank disappointed with a smaller-than-expected stimulus and the Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen's hawkish comments reinforced rate hike bets.  Indian government bonds are likely to open lower, tracking overnight fall in U.S. Treasury prices, as investors await fresh supply of notes through a weekly auction later in the day. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.69 percent-7.75 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  The S&P 500 suffered its biggest drop since late September on Thursday as the European Central Bank disappointed market hopes for greater stimulus.  Asian shares slipped while the euro retained lavish gains, a day after its biggest one-day surge in nearly seven years as the European Central Bank's stimulus package fell well short of markets' high expectations.  The euro held onto lavish gains after boasting its biggest one-day surge in nearly seven years as the latest round of policy easing by the European Central Bank fell well short of investors' lofty expectations.  Yields on U.S. Treasuries jumped on Thursday, following rising European yields, after the latest round of stimulus from the European Central Bank disappointed investors and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen made more comments that fueled expectations of an interest rate hike this month.  U.S. crude oil prices extended gains, buoyed by a weaker dollar, ahead a closely watched OPEC meeting that is unlikely to alter the group's policy of maintaining high output.  Gold added to overnight gains and looked set to snap a six-week losing streak as a slump in the dollar buoyed the metal above 2010 lows ahead of the key U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later in the session. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.80/66.83 December 3 -$91.40 mln -$62.27 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.71 pct Month-to-date -$273.56 mln $51.51 mln Year-to-date $3.34 bln $9.54 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)