Morning News Call - India, December 8
December 8, 2015 / 3:22 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, December 8

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:15 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S.Mundra to speak at India Finance Summit.
    10:00 am: DIPP Secretary Amitabh Kant to speak at an industry body event.
    10.00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K.Sinha to speak at an event.
    10:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha to inaugurate conference of
State Finance Secretaries.
    11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues.
    11:30 am: Fitch Ratings Director Thomas Rookmaaker to brief media.
    4.00 pm: Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete to address industry body
event.
    
    CHINA FOCUS- Join Ho-Fung Hung, Author of The China Boom: Why China Will Not
Rule the World and an associate professor at Johns Hopkins Sociology at 8.30 am
IST to discuss his views on view China with a focus on East Asia. To join the
Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here
    
    Solving India's Traffic Nightmare- Join Dinesh Mohan, Volvo Chair for
Transportation Planning and Safety at 11.00 am IST to discuss on Delhi's
odd-even formula for traffic management and how does it perform in real life,
and what are the other steps needed to curn the traffic menance? To join the
conversation, click on the link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     India's GMR Group plans to raise $1 bln as it eyes turnaround
Indian infrastructure company GMR Group plans to raise at least $1 billion over
the next two years to cut debt, repay investors in its airports business and
prepare for a new phase of growth, its chief financial officer said on Monday.
 
     GM says Kaher Kazem to head India unit from Jan. 1
General Motors Co said on Monday Kaher Kazem will become head of its India unit
effective Jan. 1 after the current chief, Arvind Saxena, retires as general
manager at year-end. 
     Japan poised to win India's bullet train deal - Nikkei
Japan is expected to win the right to construct India's first bullet train,
after losing an Indonesian high-speed rail deal to China, the Nikkei business
daily reported. 
     AIA Group to up stake in Indian life insurance JV with Tata
AIA Group Ltd has agreed to raise its stake to 49 percent in its life insurance
joint venture with India's Tata Sons Ltd, the Indian group said on Monday.
 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Wary of debt cliff, Australia seeks soft landing for housing
Australia is attempting to let the air out of a housing bubble without also
deflating a vital source of economic growth or stressing a deeply-indebted
household sector. 
     Triumphant Venezuela opposition looks to boost economy, free prisoners
Venezuela's opposition vowed on Monday to revive the OPEC nation's troubled
economy and free jailed political activists after winning control of the
legislature for the first time in 16 years of Socialist rule. 
     Donald Trump urges ban on Muslims entering United States
Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump on Monday called for a ban on
Muslims entering the United States in the most dramatic response by a candidate
yet to last week's shooting spree by two Muslims who the FBI said had been
radicalized. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,755.50, down 0.69 percent from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, in line
with its Asian peers, as fall in oil prices weighed on global stock indices.
Broad gains in the greenback are also seen hurting the local currency.
     Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher, tracking a slump in
crude oil prices that could help ease domestic inflation and open up more space
for monetary easing, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond
maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.72 percent-7.77 percent range.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led by the S&P energy index's biggest one-day
percentage drop since late August as oil prices slid to their lowest point in
nearly seven years. 
     Asian stock markets teetered near their weakest levels in three weeks, as
a rout in oil prices to near seven-year lows knocked global energy company
shares and commodity currencies. 
     The U.S. dollar was broadly firmer early and at decade-highs against its
Canadian peer, which along with the Norwegian crown slid sharply on the back of
a tumble in oil prices. 
     U.S. long-dated Treasury debt prices rallied on Monday, boosted by the
drop in oil prices which suggests inflation in the world's largest economy would
remain benign. 
     Crude prices remained near 7-year lows in early Asian trading as OPEC
continues to pump near record oil to defend market share, compounding a glut
that is seeing hundreds of thousands of barrels produced every day in excess of
demand. 
     Gold struggled to recover from overnight losses on expectations of a
Federal Reserve rate hike next week and a robust dollar. 
    
    
 MARKETS            CLOSE         FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          66.76/66.79   December 7        -$9.74 mln    -$82.27 mln
 10-yr bond yield   7.76 pct      Month-to-date     -$623.54 mln  -$165.69 mln
                                  Year-to-date       $2.64 bln     $9.32 bln
 
    
    
($1 = 66.73 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)

