Morning News Call - India, December 10
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, December 10

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
        
         
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    10.00 am: Special Secretary Ajay Narayan Jha to speak at conference of state
governments.
    10.30 am: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha to speak at an event.
    11.00 am: Winter session of parliament continues.
    
    
    GMF ASIA - FED FOCUS- Join Oliver Pursche, CEO, Bruderman Brothers and a
member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, to discuss Fed
expectations and the state of the U.S. economy. To join the conversation click
on the link here
    
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Indian inflation seen above 5 pct in Nov, room for more rate cuts
narrowing
India's retail inflation rate likely rose above the Reserve Bank of India's
medium-term 5 percent target in November as food prices climbed, leaving little
room for more interest rate cuts, a Reuters poll found. 
     Investors hover as e-tailers boost demand for Indian warehouses
Overseas firms including Dutch pension fund manager APG and U.S. buyout group
Warburg Pincus are looking to invest in India's warehouses, hoping to cash in on
demand for modern and efficient storage space from booming online retailers.
 
     India cbank says intervening in currency futures markets - traders
The Reserve Bank of India is intervening in the rupee currency futures market, a
senior central bank official told a gathering of bank trainees last week,
according to four people briefed on the comments. 
     Indian temple set to give government's gold scheme a boost
One of the most popular temples in India may soon make the first substantial
contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to recycle tonnes of idle
bullion to reduce imports and the country's current account deficit.
 
     India's Alkem Laboratories $200 mln IPO fully subscribed - exchanges
Indian drugmaker Alkem Laboratories filled the order book for its $200 million
initial public offering in the second day of book-building after attracting
strong demand from institutional investors, according to exchanges data.
 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Australian jobs surge by most in 15 years, stir doubts about data
Australian employment surged by the most in over 15 years in November and nudged
the unemployment rate to a 19-month low, but so stunning was the result that it
revived doubts about the reliability of the data. 
     Chinese investors warm to foreign stocks to shelter from local chill
It has taken a slump in the property market, a white-knuckle ride on local
shares and a currency devaluation, but China's retail investors are finally
taking a serious look at overseas stocks and bonds. 
     Muslim proposal prompts calls to ban Trump from UK, Israel
Israeli politicians and more than 370,000 Britons urged their governments on
Wednesday to bar Donald Trump from their countries after the Republican
presidential front-runner said Muslims should be denied entry into the United
States. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,655.50, up 0.12 percent from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, as a
recent slump and continued weakness in oil price deepens concerns of a global
slowdown. Bets that the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates are also
likely to damp demand for risk assets.
     Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower, as investors defer
purchases ahead of a string of key developments over the next few days including
the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. The yield on the
benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.76
percent-7.81 percent range.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday in a choppy session as oil resumed
its decline, fuelling investor worries about global economic growth and causing
the S&P 500 index to track the move in the commodity. 
     Asian stocks slipped as weak oil prices continued to feed global growth
worries, while the euro held solid gains after a policymaker poured cold water
on market expectations of more easing by the European Central Bank. 
     The euro held on to solid gains early and stayed above the $1.10 big
figure after comments from a central banker suggested markets had been expecting
too much stimulus from the European Central Bank. 
     U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday in thin volume, as a fall in
oil prices and on the stock market prompted investors to seek safe-haven
government bonds. 
     Crude oil prices edged up early, supported by a fall in U.S. crude
inventories after 10 straight weeks of builds, but a global oversupply and cheap
oil are still dominating the broader market. 
     Gold was treading water as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of a
widely anticipated U.S. rate hike next week, with even a slump in the dollar
failing to trigger interest in the metal. 
    
    
 MARKETS            CLOSE         FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          66.88/66.91   December 9        -$78.80 mln   -$17.36 mln
 10-yr bond yield   7.79 pct      Month-to-date     -$696.11 mln  -$168.54 mln
                                  Year-to-date       $2.92 bln     $9.32 bln
 
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 66.83 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
