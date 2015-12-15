Morning News Call - India, December 15

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan to speak at an event. 9:30 am: CBEC Chairman Najib Shah to attend an event. 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues. 5:00 pm: DIPP Secretary Amitabh Kant to attend an event. INDIA TOP NEWS  India Nov retail inflation hits 14-month high on costlier food items India's retail inflation accelerated to a 14-month high in November, driven up by higher food prices, underscoring the challenge the central bank faces in meeting its medium-term inflation target.  India's Mahindra to buy Italian car designer Pininfarina at sharp discount India's Mahindra group, with interests from tractors to IT outsourcing, has agreed to buy Italy's Pininfarina SpA in an all-cash deal valuing the Turin-based car designer at just a quarter of its closing price on Friday.  India says Paris climate deal won't affect plans to double coal output India still plans to double coal output by 2020 and rely on the resource for decades afterwards, a senior official said on Monday, days after rich and poor countries agreed in Paris to curb carbon emissions blamed for global warming.  Indian regulator begins seizing assets of property firm PACL India's capital market regulator said it had begun seizing bank accounts and financial assets owned by PACL Ltd and its directors, saying the property developer had failed to refund 491 billion rupees to investors as ordered.  Temporary Delhi diesel vehicle ban leaves automakers in dark, investors jittery A nearly four-week ban on registering new diesel-powered vehicles in India's capital has confused automakers and investors, prompting concerns that efforts to battle Delhi's air pollution could derail the auto industry's tentative recovery.  India's RBI says bank mergers have to be focused and strategic India's central bank supports mergers among commercial lenders but they have to be focused and strategic, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Fed weighs merits of jumbo portfolio in post-crisis era Once the Federal Reserve lifts interest rates from near zero, likely this week, the focus will turn to the other legacy of the crisis-era policies: the Fed's swollen balance sheet.  Another U.S. patrol in South China Sea unlikely this year-officials The U.S. Navy is unlikely to carry out another patrol within 12 nautical miles of Chinese-built islands in the South China Sea this year as officials had initially suggested, three U.S. defense officials said on Monday.  Obama expected to move on Taiwan arms sales before year-end The Obama administration is expected as soon as this week to authorize the sale of two guided missile frigates to Taiwan, U.S. congressional sources said on Monday, in spite of China's opposition to the deal. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,671.50, down 0.33 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is seen little changed against the dollar today, as any likely decline stemming from a fall in local shares would be offset by a broad weakness in the greenback.  Indian government bonds are likely to fall after the nation's retail inflation expectedly accelerated for the fourth straight month in November. Sentiment will also likely remain cautious ahead of a crucial U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.80 percent-7.85 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks recovered from early losses on Monday to close higher, helped by firmer oil prices, as investors awaited an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike later in the week.  Asian shares steadied in cautious early trade, as investors were reluctant to make any big moves amid volatile crude oil and before a widely anticipated U.S. interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve later this week.  The dollar was little changed against the yen and euro as crude oil and equity prices took a breather after a recent slide.  Prices of U.S. Treasuries were down slightly in choppy trading on Monday as traders awaited a possible interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve this week that would be the first in more than nine years.  U.S. crude oil prices fell in early Asian trade, resuming their decline after strong gains on Monday snapped a six-day losing streak, on concerns about a global glut and mild winter demand.  Gold was hurting from overnight losses and the metal looked vulnerable to a drop back to multi-year lows on expectations of a U.S. rate hike later this week. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.06/67.09 December 14 -- -$61.56 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.77 pct Month-to-date -$775.75 mln -$105.43 mln Year-to-date $2.84 bln $9.38 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.09 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)