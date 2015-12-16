Morning News Call - India, December 16

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian to speak on GST at an event. 10:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal to address Power Summit 2015. 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues. 6:30 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet. EMEA LIVECHAT - FED PREVIEW- Join Kit Juckes, Global Macro Strategist, Societe Generale, at 3.30 pm IST for a look ahead to the evening's Federal Reserve policy meeting where the central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in a decade. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link here INDIA TOP NEWS  U.S. pharma giant profits as combination drugs flood India Prabhu Dayal arrived at a clinic on the outskirts of Mumbai on a muggy afternoon in July to see the doctor about a cold and cough. The 75-year-old had been feeling unwell for a few days and hoped to get something to treat his symptoms.  Australian court tosses out Adani coal mine challenge An Australian court on Tuesday rejected a bid to stop India's Adani Enterprises building one of the world's biggest coal mines, saying the project should go ahead provided the firm complies with a host of environmental measures.  Mahindra's discount deal shows Pininfarina's limited options Indian automaker Mahindra Group's deal to take over troubled Italian car designer Pininfarina was well below recent market levels and showed how the brand synonymous with Italian style has run out of options.  General Motors India to recall 101,597 Beat diesel cars General Motors Co GM.N will recall 101,597 units of its small car Beat in India to inspect and replace, if needed, the clutch pedal lever, the company's local unit said in a statement.  Japan's SoftBank bags first solar power project in India SB Energy, a three way joint venture of Japan's SoftBank Group, Bharti Enterprises and Foxconn Technology Co Ltd, has won an order to develop a solar plant in India, marking SoftBank's first foray into renewable energy there.  Ahead of India's first gold exchange, free membership to trade body A leading bullion association in India is offering free membership to jewellers across cities and small towns ahead of a planned launch of the country's first physical gold exchange, a move aimed at standardising prices and improving transparency.  Honda studying India-specific car to be designed and built locally Honda Motor Co is looking at the possibility of building a small car specifically for India, a top company official said on Tuesday, aiming to gain a bigger share in the world's fifth-largest car market. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Fed opens meeting to put an end to crisis era policy Eight years after a devastating recession opened an era of loose U.S. monetary policy, the Federal Reserve on Tuesday began a two-day meeting at which it is expected to turn in the other direction and raise rates in an increasingly normal economy.  China ready to moderate sharp offshore yuan falls -sources China's central bank is on guard against a sudden attack on the yuan in offshore markets, and is ready to intervene if the gap between offshore and onshore exchange rates becomes destabilising, sources involved in policy discussions say.  Japan, S Korea stick to coal despite global climate deal Less than a week since signing the global climate deal in Paris, Japan and South Korea are pressing ahead with plans to open scores of new coal-fired power plants, casting doubt on the strength of their commitment to cutting CO2 emissions. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,734.50, up 0.47 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed against the dollar today and trade in a narrow range, as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.  Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade, as investors remain cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's crucial monetary policy decision. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.77 percent-7.82 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks rose broadly on Tuesday but ended far off their session highs ahead of Wednesday's interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.  Asian stocks gained early, with sentiment lifting as Wall Street rose before a likely hike in U.S. interest rates, while the dollar held to large gains made as Treasury yields picked up.  The dollar was broadly firmer early, having bounced on the back of higher Treasury yields as the market counts down the hours to a likely hike in U.S. interest rates.  U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as gains on Wall Street reduced the appeal of safe-haven bonds and stable consumer prices supported views that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates on Wednesday.  U.S. oil prices fell in Asian trade, snapping two days of gains that pulled crude back from testing 11-year lows, as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting that will likely raise interest rates.  Gold drifted in a narrow range as investors awaited the conclusion of a Federal Reserve policy meeting at which the U.S. central bank is expected to raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade.GOL/] MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.90/66.93 December 15 -- -$76.81 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.82 pct Month-to-date -$785.25 mln -$182.24 mln Year-to-date $2.83 bln $9.31 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.28 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)