Morning News Call - India, December 18
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
#Market News
December 18, 2015 / 3:27 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, December 18

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
        
               
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:30 am: Union Bank of India Head Arun Tiwari to speak at an event.
    10:00 am: CCI Chairman Ashok Chawla to speak at an event.
    11.00 am: Winter session of parliament continues.
    3:15 pm: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and External Affairs Minister Sushma
Swaraj at an industry event.
    5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data.
    
    
    EMEA - FRONTIER MARKETS OUTLOOK- Join Emre Akcakmak, portfolio manager, East
Capital at 3.30 pm IST to discuss the outlook for Frontier Markets in 2016, with
emerging economies under pressure from the strength of the U.S. dollar.  To join
the Global Markets Forum, click on the link here
    
       
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Indian carmakers call for comprehensive plan after Delhi smog crackdown
India's carmakers and dealers on Thursday called for a clear, nationwide policy
to combat air pollution, after a crackdown on diesel cars and trucks in New
Delhi, which campaigners have vowed to extend to other cities. 
     India cenbank announces new rules for how banks can set lending rates
India's central bank on Thursday set new rules on how banks can calculate their
lending rates, making them more closely based on market rates and removing some
of the freedom lenders now enjoy in order to allow quicker transmission of
monetary policy. 
     India's Maruti wins shareholder approval for Gujarat plant
Maruti Suzuki India has won shareholder approval to buy its cars from a Gujarat
plant to be funded by parent Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T which will allow the
Indian company to invest its surplus cash in other parts of the business.
 
     India's Micromax plans to make all phones locally
Indian consumer electronics firm Micromax Informatics will manufacture all of
its phones in India by 2018, its co-founder said, as it shifts production from
China back home, where costs are becoming cheaper. 
     Munich Re's Ergo to raise stake in India insurance venture for $169 mln
Munich Re's insurance unit Ergo has agreed to buy nearly 23 percent more in its
India joint venture with Housing Development Finance Corp for 11.22 billion
rupees, in the latest deal in India's insurance sector after foreign ownership
rules were eased this year. 
     India clears purchase of Russian air defence systems-sources
India's Defence Acquisition Council has cleared the purchase of five S-400 air
defence systems from Russia, two defence ministry sources said on Thursday.
 
     Impact of Fed hike on India should be minimal - chief econ adviser
The impact of the U.S. interest rate hike should be minimal in India as the
country is relatively well cushioned, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian
said on Thursday. 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     BOJ seen standing pat as markets welcome Fed rates lift-off
The U.S. Federal Reserve's widely expected interest rate hike and its pledge to
implement monetary tightening gradually removes one source of uncertainty for
the Bank of Japan, allowing it to hold off on expanding stimulus at the year's
final BOJ rate review. 
     Chinese firms' profits hit record lows, face harmful deflation - survey
China's economy was plagued by pervasive weakness in the fourth quarter, results
from a private survey of Chinese firms showed, raising questions about the
veracity of stronger than expected official activity data released this month.
 
     Australian tax office names names in multinational avoidance row
Australian tax authorities on Thursday took the unprecedented step of publishing
the records of hundreds of companies, including Google Inc and Apple Inc, which
show they paid little or no tax on their in-country earnings. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,813.00, down 0.60 percent from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, as
re-emergence of global growth concerns, following the Federal Reserve-led rally,
may hurt local share indices.
     Indian government bonds are likely to extend their rally for a fourth day,
as the Federal Reserve's expected move on interest rates and signal of a gradual
monetary tightening continue to spur demand for emerging market assets. The
yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in
a 7.68 percent-7.73 percent range.
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks dropped Thursday on persistent concern over faltering global
economic growth, led by declines in energy and materials shares, a day after
shares had rallied on the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates.
 
     Asian shares took their cue from Wall Street and slipped, but were still
on track for gains in a week marked by a depreciating yuan in China and the
first U.S. interest rate hike in nearly a decade. 
     The U.S. dollar stood at its highest in two weeks against a basket of
currencies early, having made a decisive move a day after the Federal Reserve
delivered a long-awaited hike in interest rates. 
     Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries extended their rebound, with
significant bull-flattening, as investors digested a rate increase by the
Federal Reserve and became more skeptical of the central bank's ability to raise
rates as much as it would like in 2016. 
     Crude futures fell in Asian trading on Friday as fresh signs of inventory
building and the Federal Reserves rate hike this week kept prices under pressure
amid a global glut of oil that shows no sign of abating. 
     Gold steadied but largely retained losses made a day earlier when the
metal suffered its biggest slide in five months after the Federal Reserve hiked
U.S. rates for the first time in nearly a decade. 
    
    
 MARKETS            CLOSE         FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          66.45/66.48   December 17        $96 mln      -$77.54 mln
 10-yr bond yield   7.73 pct      Month-to-date     -$850.73 mln  -$342.19 mln
                                  Year-to-date       $2.76 bln     $9.16 bln
 
    
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 


($1 = 66.42 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)

