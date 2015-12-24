FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morning News Call - India, December 24
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 24, 2015 / 3:36 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, December 24

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(India Morning Call will not be published through the year-end holiday season
from December 25, 2015 to January 1, 2016. Normal service will resume from
January 4, 2016. Season's Greetings and Happy New Year.)
 
    To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here

    INDIA TOP NEWS
     India says closing in on Westinghouse deal to build 6 nuclear reactors
India expects to seal a contract with Westinghouse Electric Co LLC to build six
nuclear reactors in the first half of next year, a senior government official
said, in a sign its $150 billion dollar nuclear power programme is getting off
the ground. 
     Weak corporate balance sheets raise risks for India's banks: RBI report
Risks to India's banking sector have risen in the last six months, given a
deterioration in asset quality and lackluster corporate profit growth, according
to a report released by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday. 
     Banks see credit pick up as India Inc borrows again
India's banks say they expect credit growth to pick up moderately this financial
year after falling to an almost two-decade low, as consumer confidence grows and
companies resume borrowing to keep plants running and fund new projects.
 
     India delays bankruptcy law, fails to break deadlock on tax
Indian lawmakers sent a proposed bankruptcy law for review on Wednesday, closing
off a raucous parliament session without transacting any major legislative
business including a signature reform on state taxes. 
     India to launch new crop damage insurance scheme
India will launch a new farm crop insurance scheme early next year and use
drones and other technologies to assess crop damage, the agriculture minister
said on Wednesday, in what could be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first major
move to address rural hardship. 
     Idea Cellular launches 4G ahead of Reliance roll-out
Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest mobile phone operator, launched
high-speed fourth-generation (4G) mobile phone services across the country's
south on Wednesday, beating rival Reliance Jio. 
     India's Piramal eyes nutrition, cough-cold brands to boost consumer health
arm
India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd is exploring buying nutritional supplements and
cough and cold brands to grow its consumer healthcare business to among the
three largest in the country by 2020, a senior executive said. 
     India's Reliance Infra in advanced talks to sell cement unit for $394 mln
- source
India's Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is in advanced talks to sell its cement
business for 26 billion rupees ($394 million) and a deal could be announced as
soon as this week, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
 
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Japan government approves $800 billion budget that aims to spur growth,
contain debt
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved on Thursday a record
fiscal 2016 budget that counts on higher growth and tax revenue to achieve his
aim of reviving the economy and reining in huge public debt. 
     U.S. manufacturing struggles; rising income brightens outlook
New orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods fell in November and the prior
month's increase was revised sharply lower as the drag on manufacturing from a
strong dollar and spending cuts in the energy sector showed little sign of
abating. 
     China c.bank says to extend onshore yuan trading hours in major reform
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Wednesday that it would extend the
yuan's trading hours on the Shanghai-based foreign exchange market from Jan. 4,
2016. 
  
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street rallied for the third consecutive session on Wednesday,
propelled by sharp gains in energy stocks as a rebound in oil prices boosted
sentiment heading into the Christmas holiday. 
     Asian shares were higher in early Asian trade, heartened by gains on Wall
Street and a recovery in crude oil prices in thin trading ahead of this week's
Christmas holiday. 
     The dollar, euro and yen got off to a subdued start in what is likely to
be a languid session with much of the Western world already shuttered for the
Christmas and year-end holidays. 
     U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, with 30-year yields hitting
one-week highs after solid U.S. economic data supported views of a swift pace of
Federal Reserve rate increases next year and gains in oil prices suggested
higher inflation. 
     U.S. crude prices continued rising in early trading, headed for an 11
percent rise in the week leading up to Christmas, as the U.S. market tightened
on the back of falling supplies and looming exports. 
     Gold rose only slightly, after two days of losses, as the metal struggled
to find direction in thin pre-holiday trade amid conflicting cues from the
currency, equities and energy markets. 
   
 MARKETS            CLOSE         FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          66.15/66.18   December 23        -             - 
 10-yr bond yield   7.75 pct      Month-to-date     -$589.69 mln   -
                                  Year-to-date       $3.02 bln     -
    
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]

 (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.