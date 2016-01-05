FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Morning News Call - India, January 5
#Market News
January 5, 2016 / 3:17 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, January 5

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
    2015 OVERVIEW
The M&A volume rose 40.8 percent over last year to a record level in 2015, with
close to 40,000 deals announced, according to Thomson Reuters data. Click on the
link here&A.pdf
 for an overview of 2015 M&A activity.
    2016 PREVIEW - GLOBAL STOCKS
Reuters polled around 300 equity analysts and fund managers in the month of
December for their views on the outlook for major global stock markets. Click on
the link here
 to access a compilation of these reports.
  
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:00 am: Allahabad Bank chairman Rakesh Sethi at Lux Industries listing
event at BSE.
    9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to speak at foundation day event of
India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd.
    
    BREAKINGVIEWS EXPRESS - Join our Breakingviews editors at 4:30 pm to talk
about the top stories of the day. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the
link: here
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Barclays to shut Indian equities in costs drive - sources
Barclays Plc is to close its Indian equities business as part of efforts to cut
costs and boost profit, two sources with direct knowledge of the plan said on
Monday. 
     Drought-hit Indian farmers seek support in federal budget
India needs to increase budgetary allocations for irrigation projects and offer
higher procurement prices for crops to support farmers hit by two years of
drought, farmer associations said on Monday. 
     Foreign investors bid aggressively for govt bonds
Foreign investors showed strong interest in Indian government debt at an auction
on Monday, bidding at a sharply higher price than at the last auction two weeks
ago, despite a weak start to the new year for Asian markets. 
     Wipro names Neemuchwala new chief executive
Wipro Ltd has named Abidali Neemuchwala as its new chief executive, as India's
third-largest software services exporter looks to regain market share from
larger local outsourcing competitors. 
     TCS joins auction for Dell's Perot Systems - sources
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has joined the bidding process for Perot Systems,
an IT management business of Dell Inc, according to people familiar with the
matter. 
     Goldman Sachs invests $66 million in Indian hotel firm Samhi: statement
Goldman Sachs has invested 4.4 billion rupees ($66 million) for a significant
minority stake in Indian hotel investment and development firm Samhi Hotels, the
companies said in a statement on Tuesday. 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     U.S. factory, construction data point to tepid growth
U.S. manufacturing contracted further in December as lower oil prices undercut
spending in the energy sector while construction spending fell in November for
the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years, suggesting the economy ended 2015 with
less momentum. 
     China stocks fall at market open after Monday crash
China stocks opened lower on Tuesday, the day after a 7 percent plunge in
mainlaind shares roiled global markets and caused domestic trade to be
suspended. 
     Fed's Williams says number of rate hikes in 2016 doesn't matter
The overall trajectory of U.S. interest-rate increases over several years
matters more than the exact number of rate hikes this year, San Francisco
Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Monday. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,831.50, up 0.37 percent from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the U.S. dollar, in line
with most Asian currencies, tracking probable gains in local share indices as
risk aversion from global uncertainties will likely subside, traders said.
     Indian sovereign bonds are likely to edge higher, as the central bank's
move to sell a new 10-year paper this week will spur demand, traders said. The
yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in
a 7.68-7.74 percent range today.
   
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks began 2016 sharply lower on Monday, with the Dow marking its
worst start to a year since 2008, after weak Chinese economic data fanned fears
of a global slowdown. 
     Asian share markets struggled to stabilise as Chinese stocks bounced from
a shaky start, offering hope that Monday's plunge was a flash in the pan.
 
     The yen stood tall against the dollar and euro as a continuing selloff in
global equities suppressed investor appetite for risk and kept the safe-haven
yen in demand. 
     U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, with benchmark yields hitting nearly
two-week lows after a tumble in Chinese shares fueled worries over global growth
and drove demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt. 
     Oil prices edged up after a volatile session the previous day, with the
impact of tension in the Middle East offset by worries over global economic
growth. 
     Gold added to an overnight surge in prices, as escalating geopolitical
tensions in the Middle East and a global stock market rout triggered safe-haven
bids for the metal. 
   
    
 MARKETS      CLOSE        FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot    66.59/66.62  January 4          -$10.03 mln   -$28.07
 10-yr bond   7.72 pct     Month-to-date     -              -$69.19
 yield                                                     
                           Year-to-date      -              -
 
       
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 
($1 = 66.61 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
