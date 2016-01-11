FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, January 11
January 11, 2016 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, January 11

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    
  
    FACTORS TO WATCH
    5:00 pm: Road Minister Nitin Gadkari at a briefing on safety issues.
   
    EMEA - FX WEEK AHEAD- Join Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton at 04.30 pm IST
for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX market. To join
the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here
   
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     After 40 years, India set to re-open commercial coal mining to private
firms
India is getting ready to open up commercial coal mining to private companies
for the first time in four decades, with the aim of shifting the world's
third-biggest coal importer towards energy self-sufficiency. 
     Concerned about yuan's fall, India mulls steps on imports
India on Friday called the slide in China's yuan a "worrying" development for
its flagging exports and said it was discussing possible measures to deal with a
likely surge in imports from its northern neighbour. 
     Indian Oil to spend $600 mln on Paradip refinery upgrade
State-run Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS aims to invest 40 billion rupees in upgrading
its newest refinery in the eastern part of the country after the federal
government decided to bring forward by four years the introduction of road
vehicle fuels which are compliant with Euro VI emission standards to April 2020,
a senior company executive said on Sunday. 
     Head of India's PACL arrested over alleged $6.8 bln investment scam
India's federal investigator on Friday arrested the founder of PACL Ltd over
allegations the property company cheated investors of $6.8 billion, in what
local media is calling the country's biggest financial scandal.   
     India reappoints cenbank deputy governor Patel
India's government reappointed Urjit Patel, who helped transform the way the
country's monetary policy is set, as a central bank deputy governor, signalling
confidence in its management strategy. 
     India's Reliance Defence to set up shipyard in Andhra Pradesh state
India's Reliance Defence Ltd has signed an accord with a provincial government
to set up a naval facility along the country's eastern coast with an initial
investment of 50 billion rupees, the company said on Sunday. 
     Japan's NEC Corp in talks to buy India's Mphasis - CNBC TV18
Japan's NEC Corp is in initial talks to acquire Indian IT services firm Mphasis
Ltd MBFL.NS, majority owned by HP Inc, CNBC TV18 reported on Friday, citing
unnamed sources. 
   
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     U.S. flies B-52 over S.Korea after North's nuclear test
The United States deployed a B-52 bomber on a low-level flight over its ally
South Korea on Sunday, a show of force following North Korea's nuclear test last
week. 
     Saudi Arabia, Iran say dispute won't affect Syria talks
Saudi Arabia and Iran said on Sunday that an escalating dispute between the two
countries would not affect international efforts to end the war in Syria, even
as a large Syrian rebel group cast doubt on the United Nations-led peace
process. 
     Thousands protest in HK over missing publishers; booksellers worried
Thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in a reprise of
anti-China protests of over a year ago, demanding to know the whereabouts of
five missing people linked to a local publisher of books critical of Beijing's
leadership. 

    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,522, down 1.07 percent from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, in line
with most Asian currencies, as investors remain risk-averse amid persistent
concerns over global growth slowdown and China's confusing policy moves.
     Indian government bonds are likely to rise as the central bank said it
will purchase inflation-indexed bonds this week after a well-bid auction for the
new 10-year paper, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond
maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.70 percent-7.76 percent range.
   
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, ending a volatile week with their
worst five-day start to a year ever, as sliding oil prices and lingering worries
about the global economy offset upbeat U.S. job growth. 
     Asian share markets swept lower after Wall Street suffered its worst
starting week in history and doubts over Beijing's economic competence sent
investors into the arms of the safe-haven yen and sovereign bonds. 
     The safe haven yen surged in early Asian trade as the South African slid,
underscoring the risk-averse mood that has prevailed in markets since the start
of the year as China has allowed the yuan to sharply weaken. 
     U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Friday, with short- and medium-term yields
hitting multi-week lows, on safety bids and after data showing a December surge
in U.S. jobs growth was quelled by a lack of wage gains. 
     U.S. crude oil prices were down more than 2 percent in early trading as
traders increasingly lose faith in a significant market recovery soon and bet on
even lower prices. 
     Gold bounced back with the market inching towards last session's nine-week
high as pressure on Asian stock markets triggered safe-haven bids for the metal.
 
   
   
 MARKETS            CLOSE          FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          66.89/66.92    January 8         -$185 mln      $101.76 mln
 10-yr bond yield   7.74 pct       Month-to-date     -$239.06 mln   $367.43 mln
                                   Year-to-date          --             --
      
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 
($1 = 67.18 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
