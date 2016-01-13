FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, January 13
January 13, 2016 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, January 13

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given.
    12:30 pm: Finance Minister holds pre-budget consultations with economists.
    2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at a book release event.


    ASIA - MACROS OUTLOOK- Join Alvaro Ortiz, Chief Economist for Emerging
Markets, BBVA at 1130 IST as he give us his macroeconomic outlook for 2016 along
with his expectations on central banks' policies. To join the Global Markets
Forum, click on the link: here
   
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Coal India plans biggest tech overhaul to check rampant theft
Coal India Ltd is making its biggest tech overhaul in four decades to check
rampant theft and shed its image as an inefficient behemoth, spurred by an
impending opening up of the sector to private firms for the first time since the
1970s. 
     India's TCS Q3 net profit rises 12 pct; beats estimates
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is eyeing acquisitions in Europe as well as
healthcare technology companies in the U.S. to boost growth, its chief executive
said on Tuesday, as India's largest IT services exporter post a 12-percent rise
in quarterly profit. 
     India's industrial output suffers sharpest fall since Oct 2011
India's annual industrial output contracted in November, its worst performance
in more than four years, while retail inflation picked up, complicating the
central bank's task of steering monetary policy at a time of international
deflation. 
     Indian ecommerce firm ShopClues valued at $1.1 bln in new funding
Indian ecommerce startup ShopClues.com raised funds in a new round that values
the company at more than $1.1 billion, propelling it into the growing ranks of
Indian unicorns. 
   
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Oil's slide below $30 sends shockwaves far and wide
U.S. oil stumbled below $30 for the first time in 12 years to levels that
threaten the survival of many U.S. shale firms, spur more belt-tightening by oil
majors and spell more pain for crude-producing nations and regions. 
     Iran holds 10 American sailors; U.S. expects their prompt return
Iran detained 10 U.S. sailors aboard two U.S. Navy boats in the Gulf on Tuesday
in an incident that rattled nerves days ahead of the expected implementation of
a landmark nuclear accord with Tehran. 
     China takes first step to centralise control over financial regulators
China's cabinet is taking a key first step toward tighter control of its
financial regulatory apparatus, a source told Reuters, after repeated regulatory
missteps have dented confidence as the world's second-largest economy struggles.
 

    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,583, up 0.66 percent from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the U.S. dollar, in line
with most other Asian peers, as investors' risk appetite improves amid signs the
Chinese central bank may have assumed a greater control of its currency market,
easing concerns around a China-led global growth slowdown.
     Indian government bonds are likely to rise for the first time in four
sessions, after data showed retail inflation in December was in line with
expectations, adding to bets that the central bank would lower interest rates
further in coming months. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing
in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.73 percent-7.78 percent range.
   
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     A late rebound in energy and biotech shares helped push the S&P 500 to a
second straight day of gains on Tuesday, while Apple and other technology shares
also boosted the market. 
     Asian shares crept off four-year lows as China's efforts to stabilise its
currency brought a moment of calm to equity markets, even as oil marked a sorry
new milestone under $30 a barrel. 
     The dollar steadied as the rush to safe haven currencies such as the yen
and the euro halted temporarily after Chinese authorities intervened heavily to
stem the yuan's fall. 
     U.S. Treasury prices rose on Tuesday, with benchmark yields reaching
two-and-a-half month lows on strong demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt
as oil prices tumbled. 
     Crude futures rose for the first time in eight days, with U.S. oil pulling
further away from the widely watched $30-per-barrel level breached the previous
session, after U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week. 
     Gold lost more ground as a rebound in U.S. and European equity markets
reduced some of the precious metal's safe haven appeal with additional pressure
from a strengthening greenback. 
   
   
 MARKETS            CLOSE          FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          66.91/66.94    January 12        -$81.00 mln    $34.40 mln
 10-yr bond yield   7.76 pct       Month-to-date     -$497.30 mln   $412.46 mln
                                   Year-to-date          --             --
      
($1 = 67.12 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
