Morning News Call - India, January 13

FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given. 12:30 pm: Finance Minister holds pre-budget consultations with economists. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at a book release event. ASIA - MACROS OUTLOOK- Join Alvaro Ortiz, Chief Economist for Emerging Markets, BBVA at 1130 IST as he give us his macroeconomic outlook for 2016 along with his expectations on central banks' policies. INDIA TOP NEWS  Coal India plans biggest tech overhaul to check rampant theft Coal India Ltd is making its biggest tech overhaul in four decades to check rampant theft and shed its image as an inefficient behemoth, spurred by an impending opening up of the sector to private firms for the first time since the 1970s.  India's TCS Q3 net profit rises 12 pct; beats estimates Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is eyeing acquisitions in Europe as well as healthcare technology companies in the U.S. to boost growth, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as India's largest IT services exporter post a 12-percent rise in quarterly profit.  India's industrial output suffers sharpest fall since Oct 2011 India's annual industrial output contracted in November, its worst performance in more than four years, while retail inflation picked up, complicating the central bank's task of steering monetary policy at a time of international deflation.  Indian ecommerce firm ShopClues valued at $1.1 bln in new funding Indian ecommerce startup ShopClues.com raised funds in a new round that values the company at more than $1.1 billion, propelling it into the growing ranks of Indian unicorns. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Oil's slide below $30 sends shockwaves far and wide U.S. oil stumbled below $30 for the first time in 12 years to levels that threaten the survival of many U.S. shale firms, spur more belt-tightening by oil majors and spell more pain for crude-producing nations and regions.  Iran holds 10 American sailors; U.S. expects their prompt return Iran detained 10 U.S. sailors aboard two U.S. Navy boats in the Gulf on Tuesday in an incident that rattled nerves days ahead of the expected implementation of a landmark nuclear accord with Tehran.  China takes first step to centralise control over financial regulators China's cabinet is taking a key first step toward tighter control of its financial regulatory apparatus, a source told Reuters, after repeated regulatory missteps have dented confidence as the world's second-largest economy struggles. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,583, up 0.66 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the U.S. dollar, in line with most other Asian peers, as investors' risk appetite improves amid signs the Chinese central bank may have assumed a greater control of its currency market, easing concerns around a China-led global growth slowdown.  Indian government bonds are likely to rise for the first time in four sessions, after data showed retail inflation in December was in line with expectations, adding to bets that the central bank would lower interest rates further in coming months. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.73 percent-7.78 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  A late rebound in energy and biotech shares helped push the S&P 500 to a second straight day of gains on Tuesday, while Apple and other technology shares also boosted the market.  Asian shares crept off four-year lows as China's efforts to stabilise its currency brought a moment of calm to equity markets, even as oil marked a sorry new milestone under $30 a barrel.  The dollar steadied as the rush to safe haven currencies such as the yen and the euro halted temporarily after Chinese authorities intervened heavily to stem the yuan's fall.  U.S. Treasury prices rose on Tuesday, with benchmark yields reaching two-and-a-half month lows on strong demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt as oil prices tumbled.  Crude futures rose for the first time in eight days, with U.S. oil pulling further away from the widely watched $30-per-barrel level breached the previous session, after U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week.  Gold lost more ground as a rebound in U.S. and European equity markets reduced some of the precious metal's safe haven appeal with additional pressure from a strengthening greenback. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.91/66.94 January 12 -$81.00 mln $34.40 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.76 pct Month-to-date -$497.30 mln $412.46 mln Year-to-date -- -- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.12 Indian rupees)