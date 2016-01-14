Morning News Call - India, January 14

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Government to release December wholesale price inflation data. 12:30 pm: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha at India-Korea business summit. 12:30 pm: Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to speak at road safety forum with NGOs. 3:00 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board meets to consider 14 FDI proposals. EMEA LIVECHAT - MARKETS OUTLOOK- Michael Hewson, chief market analyst, CMC, drops by the forum at 1530 IST for a look at how the major markets are faring in the first weeks of 2016 and what the outlook is. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India in talks to boost Rafale deal ahead of Hollande visit -source France and India are negotiating whether to widen a proposed $9 billion deal for the sale of 36 French-built Rafale warplanes to include an option for further purchases, but have yet to decide the scope of the deal, a person close to the talks said.  India's cenbank gov Rajan seeks changes in work culture at RBI Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has challenged the staff to improve the work culture at the 81-year old central bank, with less bureaucracy, more communication and openness to outside thinking, and improved compliance.  Indian state oil refiners plan major new west coast plant Indian state oil refiners are drawing up a plan to build a major new refinery on the country's west coast to meet growing local demand and also to supply overseas markets, Sanjiv Singh, head of refining at Indian Oil Corp, said on Wednesday.  China's Baidu eyes Indian ecommerce start-ups Baidu Inc is in talks to invest in Indian ecommerce start-ups including Zomato, BookMyShow and BigBasket, a spokesman for China's top online search provider said on Wednesday.  Dubai's Abraaj Group to buy majority stake in India's Care Hospitals Dubai-based private equity firm The Abraaj Group, will buy a majority stake in India's CARE Hospitals from Advent International, betting on growing demand for healthcare services in Asia's third-largest economy.  India's Tata Motors seeks image rebirth with Messi-endorsed hatchback India's Tata Motors Ltd will be reborn this month with a curvaceous hatchback far removed from the low-cost, boxy models often associated with taxis, kicking off an image-centred strategy for a brand with newly global aspirations.  India HDFC's new fund plans logistics foray, targets raising $500 mln A new private equity fund of Indian mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp will target raising $500 million from offshore investors for domestic property projects, including in warehousing and logistics, a senior company executive said.  Modi woos rural India with new crop insurance scheme India's cabinet has cleared the launch of the country's first major crop damage insurance scheme from the next fiscal year, a move that would further strain government finances but help Prime Minister Narendra Modi to woo rural voters ahead of key elections. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China may replace key cabinet official to battle slowing growth, market turmoil Beijing is close to naming the mayor of China's fastest-growing metropolis as Premier Li Keqiang's right-hand man to help tackle a stalling economy and market turbulence, a dramatic move that underlines government unease about financial stability.  Japan machinery orders fall most in 18 mths, add to outlook worries Japan's core machinery orders tumbled the most in 18 months in November after solid gains in prior months, adding to uncertainty over the outlook as domestic demand stays subdued and China's slowdown dims global growth prospects.  Auto sales underpin demand for Asia refiners; China tax break expiry may change that As oil producers agonize over tumbling crude prices, strong car sales in India and China are underpinning demand for gasoline, giving makers of refined products and petrochemicals healthy margins. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 7,482.50, down 1.21 percent from previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, in line with most Asian peers, as a fresh sell-off across global equities amid ever-declining oil prices exacerbates concerns about the world economy.  Indian government bonds are likely to fall for the fifth consecutive session, as investors await supply of fresh notes through a sovereign debt sale Friday. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.75 percent-7.80 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks sank on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 to close below 1,900 for the first time since September as investors grew anxious about weak energy prices, U.S. corporate earnings and the global economy.  Asian shares skidded in the wake of steep losses on Wall Street, while a rout in oil and commodities prices, with crude plumbing 12-year lows, heightened fears about the global economy.  The Canadian dollar wallowed at a 12-year trough early following another slide in oil prices, while sterling was pinned near a 5-1/2 year low ahead of the Bank of England's first policy review of the year.  The U.S. Treasury debt market rallied on Wednesday with benchmark yields hitting their lowest levels in over two months as tumbling stock and oil prices stoked investor anxiety, rekindling safe-haven bids for bonds.  Crude oil fell in Asian trade, with Brent marking another 12-year low amid gloom over a world awash with supply and concerns about global economic growth hitting equity markets.  Gold rose for a second session, recovering from a one-week low as pressure on global equity markets and weakness in the U.S. dollar underpinned the precious metal. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.93/66.96 January 13 -$11.33 mln $124.01 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.76 pct Month-to-date -$556.78 mln $536.47 mln Year-to-date -- -- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.85 Indian rupees)