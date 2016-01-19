Morning News Call - India, January 19

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Ananth Kumar at national conference on plastics packaging. 11:30 am: Kotak Mahindra Bank Joint Managing Director C. Jayaram, Google India Industry Director at event to announce a joint initiative. ASIA - GLOBAL MARKETS- with Michael Every, Head of Financial Markets Research Asia-Pacific, Rabobank. Having spent more than 16 years as an economist and strategist, Michael analyses the major developments in the Asia-Pacific region. Michael joins us at 0930 IST to chat China, his outlook on markets and expected impact on wider Asian financials and economics. INDIA TOP NEWS  India's Dec exports fall for 13th month, exporters brace for tough times India's merchandise exports fell for the 13th successive month in December, as orders from the United States and Europe shrank and exporters grappled with a competitively weaker Chinese yuan.  Wipro meets forecasts with 2 pct profit rise but margins hit Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services exporter, posted a 2 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Monday, in line with street estimates, as it added 39 new customers during the quarter.  NALCO revives $2 bln Iran smelter plan as sanctions end India's national aluminium company NALCO will soon send an official team to Iran to explore setting up a smelter complex worth about $2 billion, its boss said, as world powers lift sanctions on Iran that had made negotiations difficult.  Tata Motors names former Airbus executive as new CEO Tata Motors Ltd has hired former Airbus Group executive Guenter Butschek as its new chief executive, India's largest automaker said on Monday.  India's gold bonds seen luring investors in search of safe haven The second tranche of India's sovereign gold bonds, whose sale began on Monday, is likely to draw good response from investors, as they are priced below market rates for the metal and sharemarket turmoil spurs investors to diversify holdings.  Tata Steel to axe 1,050 UK jobs in global steel crisis fallout Britain's largest steelmaker Tata Steel Ltd said on Monday that it would cut 1,050 UK jobs, in another blow for an industry reeling from cheap imports and tumbling world prices.  India cenbank announces open market bond purchase, second in a month The Reserve Bank of India surprisingly announced to buy 100 billion rupees of government bonds, its second in a month, to ease a rising cash crunch in the banking system.  Reliance Comm to trade airwaves with Reliance Jio for 4G India's Reliance Communications Ltd has agreed to trade airwaves in nine service areas with the upcoming 4G telecommunications venture of Reliance Industries Ltd, the companies said on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China seen posting slowest economic growth in 25 years as policy risks grow China is expected to report its weakest quarterly economic growth in nearly seven years on Tuesday, adding pressure on policymakers to take bolder steps to ward off fears of a sharper slowdown that are jolting global financial markets.  Iran boosts oil output, foreign firms keen to seal deals Iran ordered a sharp increase in oil output on Monday to take immediate advantage of the lifting of international sanctions, and some foreign firms raced to snap up deals as Tehran emerges from years of international isolation.  BOJ offers gloomy view on wages, market rout clouds outlook The Bank of Japan expressed disappointment at how slowly companies are raising pay despite a tightening job market, suggesting its readiness to expand stimulus if the recent market turmoil further delays wage hikes. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,392.00, up 0.45 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, as international financial markets turn volatile after soft China growth data renews fears of a China-led global growth slowdown.  Indian government bonds are likely to rise for the first time in eight sessions, as investors may step up buying after the central bank announced a surprise open market purchase of notes. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.75 percent-7.80 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.  Asian stocks were subdued early following a retreat in European shares overnight, while crude oil prices remained bearish following the lifting of sanctions against major producer Iran.  Major currencies were on hold as investors readied for key Chinese economic data due in a few hours as worries about the global economic outlook deepen and oil prices show scant signs of life.  Oil futures remained under pressure in early trading, following a slide that has seen prices fall by more than a quarter since the beginning of the year, as the full return of Iran to oil markets adds to an already huge supply overhang.  Gold steadied in early deals as weaker stock and oil prices pushed investors towards safe-haven assets, but slow physical demand in Asia kept bullion under $1,100 an ounce. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.73/67.76 January 18 -$17.79 mln -$3.84 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.81 pct Month-to-date -$839.69 mln $268.83 mln Year-to-date -- -- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.68 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)