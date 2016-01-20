Morning News Call - India, January 20

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given. 1:45 pm: Finance Ministry Joint Secretary Saurabh Garg at ASSOCHAM Start-Up India event. 5:45 pm: Axis Bank conference call post third-quarter earnings. Sameer Walia, Co-Founder and Managing Director, The Smart Cube, joins us at 1100 IST as he speaks on Indian Macros, Equities and currencies. Prior to co-founding The Smart Cube, Sameer spent over a decade with Accenture's Management Consulting practice. He is also a Fellow of the Aspen Global Leadership network, a group of entrepreneurial leaders with a focus on creating a better society, based in Aspen, Colorado. To join the conversation, click on the link: here DAVOS LIVECHAT - GLOBAL BUSINESS CHALLENGES- John Veihmeyer, Global Chairman at professional services company KPMG, joins us at 1630 IST live from the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss the issues facing businesses, both in the developed world and the emerging markets. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India start-ups at risk as investors close taps, Modi fund falls short After pumping billions of dollars into Indian Internet start-ups in the last 24 months, global investors are cutting that flood back to a trickle as dreams of huge online sales are clouded by soaring valuations and still-distant profits.  Reliance expects to maintain higher refining margins, eyes crude from Iran Reliance Industries expects to maintain high margins for its main oil refining business after strong demand pushed it to a seven-year high and helped it post a better-than-expected 39 percent profit rise in the December quarter.  Supreme Court delays government plan to sell Hindustan Zinc stake India's top court on Tuesday asked the government to not proceed with any sale of its minority stake in Hindustan Zinc, a senior government official said, further delaying majority owner Vedanta Resources Ltd's bid to take total control.  Two Indian states halt sales of Roche's Avastin drug Two Indian states have put sales of Swiss drugmaker Roche's blockbuster drug Avastin on hold, officials said on Tuesday, after it hampered the vision of 15 patients who used it for a condition it is not officially meant to treat.  INTERVIEW-India can still emulate China's export miracle - Modi aide India has every chance of becoming an export powerhouse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top economic adviser told Reuters, despite an ill wind blowing from China that has hurt the ability of Asia's third-largest economy to compete.  UK finance minister hails Indian rupee-bond issuance in London British finance minister George Osborne said that Indian Railway Finance Corporation would be India's first public body to issue a rupee bond in London, bolstering the British capital's status as a global financial centre.  India lifts ban on lentil linked to paralysis as Modi seeks self-sufficiency India is lifting a five-decade-old ban on a type of lentil that has been linked to nerve damage and paralysis, in a desperate attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cut legume imports and make the nation self sufficient in the edible seeds. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Saudi Arabia warns against "nefarious activities" by Iran The lifting of sanctions on Iran as a result of its nuclear deal with world powers will be a harmful development if it uses the extra money to fund "nefarious activities", Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told Reuters on Tuesday.  Confidence among CEOs sags as China's slowdown spooks Davos Confidence about near-term sales growth among chief executives around the world has fallen to its lowest level in six years as China's economic engine slows and a slump in oil prices signals deep unease about the global outlook.  China's growth hits quarter-century low, raising hopes of more stimulus China's economy grew at its weakest pace in a quarter of a century last year, raising hopes Beijing would cushion the slowdown with more stimulus policies, which in turn prompted a rally on the country's rollercoaster share markets. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,366.50, down 0.95 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar tracking a global equity rout, as a persistent decline in crude oil prices exacerbated worries of a China-led global growth slowdown.  Indian government bonds are likely to rise in early trade, as the central bank's open market purchase of notes scheduled for today will spur demand, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.75 percent-7.80 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street ended flat after a choppy session on Tuesday as falling oil prices led to more carnage in energy stocks and an "in line" economic report showed slower growth in China.  Asian share markets slipped early as a relentless slide in oil prices wiped out an attempted rally on Wall Street and dealt a fresh blow to risk appetite.  The dollar was subdued as traders took stock of nervous markets after the U.S. currency's advance against its major rivals stalled amid crumbling crude oil prices and concerns about the global economy.  U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday with 30-year yields hovering at their lowest levels in 2-1/2 months as Wall Street stocks eked out gains, erasing losses tied to concerns about slowing Chinese economic growth and falling oil prices.  Crude futures slumped again in early Asian trade, with U.S. oil falling to its lowest since September 2003 below $28 a barrel on worries over a global supply glut.  Gold edged higher as a further fall in equities and oil burnished bullion's safe-haven draw, although the metal was restricted to narrow ranges. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.76/67.79 January 19 -$126.60 mln -$34.00 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.81 pct Month-to-date -$1.16 bln $234.83 mln Year-to-date -- -- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.65 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)