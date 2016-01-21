Morning News Call - India, January 21

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at India-Africa Hydrocarbons conference. 12:30 pm: Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan briefs media on future roadmap of his ministry. ASIA - CHINA FOCUS- Daniel Martin, Senior Economist, Captial Economics, joins us at 0930 IST to talk about the Chinese slowdown, the U.S. Fed rate cycle, global macroeconomics and his outlook for 2016. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here Kaushik Basu, SVP and Chief Economist, World Bank, joins us from Davos at 1700 IST to talk on important themes like the Chinese slowdown, the U.S. Fed rate hike cycle, global growth and of course the collapse of oil. Prior to his appointment as the Chief Economist with World Bank, he served as Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India and is currently on leave from Cornell University where he is Professor of Economics and the C. Marks Professor of International Studies. He is regarded as one of the sharpest minds in global economics. INDIA TOP NEWS  Axis Bank sees bad loans surge on central bank move Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a surge in bad loans in the December quarter, as the central bank asked lenders to reclassify some troubled loan accounts as bad loans.  Apple seeks nod to open India stores amid concerns of slowing sales growth Apple Inc has applied to set up its own stores in India, one of the world's fastest growing smartphone markets, as the iPhone-maker looks to tap new opportunities amid worries of slowing growth in its main markets.  India cenbank chief says global monetary easing has run its course Monetary easing by central banks across the globe has reached its limits and prolonged stimulus raises the risk of distortions in asset prices, India's central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday.  India's top mustard producing state sees higher output Mustard output in India's top producing state will rise more than a fifth this year, according to a government estimate, but some farmers voiced scepticism of the forecast as lower sowing levels and a warm winter could hurt the crop.  JSW Energy says expects a power plant deal by Feb JSW Energy Ltd said on Wednesday it expected to announce a deal by February to buy a thermal power plant as discussions continue for two such plants. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  On China's Main Streets: a need to keep shoppers shopping More potential bad news for the global economic outlook: Chinese shoppers, who largely propped up growth last year, are likely to trim spending this year; dining out less often, delaying smartphone upgrades and cutting out impulse buys.  Half of Japan firms see no escape from deflation this year -Reuters poll Around half of Japanese firms believe their country will have failed to rid itself of deflation a year from now, a Reuters poll shows, a sign that authorities are not gaining the traction they want as they battle an entrenched deflationary mindset.  Even in slump, U.S. oilfield firms hesitate over post-sanctions Iran For U.S. oilfield services companies suffering the worst revenue slump in decades it would at first seem like a lifeline: The lifting of sanctions on Iran by six world powers reopened the door for their foreign units to return to the OPEC member that needs help to develop its oil reserves. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 7,356.00, up 0.54 percent from previous close.  The Indian rupee is seen little changed against the U.S. dollar on caution amid an ongoing volatility across global markets. However, gains across regional shares tracking a mild recovery in crude oil prices could aid risk sentiment.  Indian government bonds are likely to rise for a third session, as investors bet that the central bank may purchase more bonds through its so-called open market operation, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.73 percent-7.78 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street's recent selloff deepened on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing at its lowest in over a year as U.S. oil prices plummeted to 2003 lows.  Asian shares and the dollar were higher, but investors remained cautious as another shakeout on Wall Street and oil prices suggested volatility in financial markets will continue to temper risk appetite.  The dollar came off a one-year low against the yen after a media report suggested Japanese authorities are becoming increasingly anxious about the strength of the local currency.  U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday, with 30-year yields hitting their lowest levels in five months, as a deepening rout in global stock and oil markets stoked a fresh wave of purchases of low-risk government debt.  Oil prices stabilised in early trading after hitting fresh 2003 lows the session before, but analysts said a persistent global glut would keep pressuring markets.  Gold dropped early in Asia, slipping from a 1-1/2-week high, as battered stocks bounced back along with U.S. crude. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.94/67.97 January 20 -$195.10 mln -$36.79 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.78 pct Month-to-date -$1.23 bln $198.04 mln Year-to-date -- -- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.95 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)