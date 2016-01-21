FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, January 21
#Market News
January 21, 2016 / 3:18 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, January 21

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    9:30 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at India-Africa Hydrocarbons
conference.
    12:30 pm: Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan briefs media on future roadmap of
his ministry.


    ASIA - CHINA FOCUS- Daniel Martin, Senior Economist, Captial Economics,
joins us at 0930 IST to talk about the Chinese slowdown, the U.S. Fed rate
cycle, global macroeconomics and his outlook for 2016.  To join the Global
Markets Forum, click on the link: here
    
    Kaushik Basu, SVP and Chief Economist, World Bank, joins us from Davos at
1700 IST to talk on important themes like the Chinese slowdown, the U.S. Fed
rate hike cycle, global growth and of course the collapse of oil. Prior to his
appointment as the Chief Economist with World Bank, he served as Chief Economic
Adviser to the Government of India and is currently on leave from Cornell
University where he is Professor of Economics and the C. Marks Professor of
International Studies. He is regarded as one of the sharpest minds in global
economics. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
    
     
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Axis Bank sees bad loans surge on central bank move
Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a
surge in bad loans in the December quarter, as the central bank asked lenders to
reclassify some troubled loan accounts as bad loans. 
     Apple seeks nod to open India stores amid concerns of slowing sales growth
Apple Inc has applied to set up its own stores in India, one of the world's
fastest growing smartphone markets, as the iPhone-maker looks to tap new
opportunities amid worries of slowing growth in its main markets. 
     India cenbank chief says global monetary easing has run its course
Monetary easing by central banks across the globe has reached its limits and
prolonged stimulus raises the risk of distortions in asset prices, India's
central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday. 
     India's top mustard producing state sees higher output
Mustard output in India's top producing state will rise more than a fifth this
year, according to a government estimate, but some farmers voiced scepticism of
the forecast as lower sowing levels and a warm winter could hurt the crop.
 
     JSW Energy says expects a power plant deal by Feb
JSW Energy Ltd said on Wednesday it expected to announce a deal by February to
buy a thermal power plant as discussions continue for two such plants.
 
   
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     On China's Main Streets: a need to keep shoppers shopping
More potential bad news for the global economic outlook: Chinese shoppers, who
largely propped up growth last year, are likely to trim spending this year;
dining out less often, delaying smartphone upgrades and cutting out impulse
buys. 
     Half of Japan firms see no escape from deflation this year -Reuters poll
Around half of Japanese firms believe their country will have failed to rid
itself of deflation a year from now, a Reuters poll shows, a sign that
authorities are not gaining the traction they want as they battle an entrenched
deflationary mindset. 
     Even in slump, U.S. oilfield firms hesitate over post-sanctions Iran
For U.S. oilfield services companies suffering the worst revenue slump in
decades it would at first seem like a lifeline: The lifting of sanctions on Iran
by six world powers reopened the door for their foreign units to return to the
OPEC member that needs help to develop its oil reserves. 

    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 7,356.00, up 0.54 percent from
previous close.
     The Indian rupee is seen little changed against the U.S. dollar on caution
amid an ongoing volatility across global markets. However, gains across regional
shares tracking a mild recovery in crude oil prices could aid risk sentiment.
     Indian government bonds are likely to rise for a third session, as
investors bet that the central bank may purchase more bonds through its
so-called open market operation, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72
percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.73 percent-7.78 percent
range.
   
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street's recent selloff deepened on Wednesday, with the S&P 500
closing at its lowest in over a year as U.S. oil prices plummeted to 2003
lows. 
     Asian shares and the dollar were higher, but investors remained cautious
as another shakeout on Wall Street and oil prices suggested volatility in
financial markets will continue to temper risk appetite. 
     The dollar came off a one-year low against the yen after a media report
suggested Japanese authorities are becoming increasingly anxious about the
strength of the local currency. 
     U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday, with 30-year yields hitting
their lowest levels in five months, as a deepening rout in global stock and oil
markets stoked a fresh wave of purchases of low-risk government debt. 
     Oil prices stabilised in early trading after hitting fresh 2003 lows the
session before, but analysts said a persistent global glut would keep pressuring
markets. 
     Gold dropped early in Asia, slipping from a 1-1/2-week high, as battered
stocks bounced back along with U.S. crude. 
   

 MARKETS            CLOSE          FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          67.94/67.97    January 20        -$195.10 mln   -$36.79 mln
 10-yr bond yield   7.78 pct       Month-to-date     -$1.23 bln      $198.04 mln
                                   Year-to-date          --             --
      
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 
($1 = 67.95 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
