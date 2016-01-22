FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morning News Call - India, January 22
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2016 / 3:15 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, January 22

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    10:30 am: Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha at rail ministry
workshop.
    3:00 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board meets to consider 26 FDI
proposals.
    5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data.
    6:00 pm: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at concluding session of
India-Africa Hydrocarbons conference.


    DAVOS LIVECHAT - Stephen Pagliuca, Managing Director, Bain Capital, joins us
live at 1230 IST from the World Economic Forum in Davos for a chat about the
outlook for the M&A sector and whether pressure on the high-yield market will
hamper the leveraged-buyout scene.  To join the Global Markets Forum, click on
the link: here
    
     
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     PM Modi may bet on old faces and new to regain winning ways
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may look to press the reset button on his
leadership this spring to reinvigorate stalled economic reforms and appease
critics, eyeing a mix of tried and tested allies and fresh blood, senior
government sources said. 
     Indian banks to get commission for unlocking household gold-cbank
The Indian government will pay banks a 2.5 percent commission to unlock the
country's massive stash of gold under a new monetisation scheme, the central
bank said, as the ambitious plan received a poor response from banks and
customers. 
     Idea cellular Q3 net profit misses estimates on higher charges
Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest mobile phone operator, said quarterly
net profit fell 0.4 percent, missing expectations, weighed down by higher
finance charges. 
     India issues alert to deter use of Roche's Avastin drug for eyes
India's federal drugs controller issued an alert on Thursday, asking states to
ensure Swiss drugmaker Roche's cancer treatment Avastin was not administered to
treat eyes, after its usage hampered vision in 15 patients. 
     India develops 3 lentil varieties to cut imports, curb prices
India has developed three lentil varieties of a particular strain that was
banned five decades ago amid concerns that it led to nerve damage and paralysis,
a move aimed at stepping up local supplies to curb domestic prices and cut
imports. 
     Interglobe Aviation Q3 profit rises 24 percent
Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India's largest airline IndiGo, reported
a 23.7 percent increase in net profit for the third quarter on higher passenger
traffic and lower oil prices. 
     Housing.com raises $14.7 mln from SoftBank
India's Housing.com said it had received 1 billion rupees in fresh funding from
its largest investor SoftBank Group Corp, months after a restructuring that saw
hundreds of job cuts at the real estate classifieds company. 
   
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     ECB raises prospect of March policy easing as outlook sours
Fading growth and inflation prospects will force the European Central Bank to
review its policy stance in March, President Mario Draghi said on Thursday, a
strong signal that more easing could be coming within months. 
     As Chinese defaults rise, private placements sweep risks under mat
Chinese brokers are directing large amounts of capital fleeing China's tumbling
stock market into high-yielding private debt, aiding embattled corporates but
also raising risks for buyers including mutual funds, trusts and ultimately
retail investors. 
     Australia considers tighter anti-money laundering rules for real estate,
gems
Australia is considering tightening its anti-money laundering regulations to
include real estate agents and precious stone dealers, sources said, following
red flags from a global watchdog over potential illicit cash entering the
country. 

    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,358.50, up 0.73 percent from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the U.S. dollar, in line
with most Asian peers, on improved risk appetite amid expectations of a monetary
stimulus in Europe and sustained recovery in crude oil prices.
     Indian government bonds are likely to extend gains for a fourth straight
day, on speculation the rupee will strengthen against the dollar after the
European Central Bank hinted at monetary policy easing, boosting demand for
emerging market assets. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in
2025 is likely to trade in a 7.72 percent-7.78 percent range.
   
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street staged a modest rally on Thursday as oil prices recorded their
biggest gain this year and ECB President Mario Draghi raised hopes of more
stimulus for Europe. 
     Asian stocks gained early, after the markets were given some breathing
space when the European Central Bank hinted of more monetary policy easing,
while crude oil extended an overnight rally. 
     The dollar firmed slightly against a basket of currencies early, as
traders were caught in a tug-of-war between rising expectations of monetary
easing by other major central banks and fading hopes for more rate hikes from
the Federal Reserve. 
     U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday with benchmark yields rising from
3-1/2-month lows as a rebound on Wall Street and in the oil market scaled back
appetite for low-risk government debt, but jitters remained on further losses in
those sectors. 
     Oil prices rose for a second session, moving further away from 12-year
lows plumbed earlier this week, as cold U.S. and European weather as well as
firmer financial markets gave some traders reason to cash in on record short
positions. 
     Gold slipped as the euro fell after the European Central Bank hinted at
further policy easing amid turmoil in global markets and weaker growth across
emerging economies. 
   

 MARKETS            CLOSE          FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          67.78/67.81    January 21        -$257.60 mln   -$40.87 mln
 10-yr bond yield   7.75 pct       Month-to-date     -$1.40 bln      $157.17 mln
                                   Year-to-date          --             --
      
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 
($1 = 68.02 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.