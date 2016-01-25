FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, January 25
January 25, 2016 / 3:18 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, January 25

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(India Morning Call will not be published on January 26, 2016 as markets are
closed for Republic day.)    
    
To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    12:15 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at an event.
    2:45 pm: HDFC Bank Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar at conference
call after third-quarter earnings.


    EMEA - FX WEEK AHEAD- Join Reuters FX analysts Jeremy Boulton and Richard
Pace at 1630 IST for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX
market. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here
    
     
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     France's Hollande pushes for fighter deal in India
French President Francois Hollande said on Sunday his government was considering
an agreement with New Delhi that would clear the way for a long-awaited $9
billion sale of French-built Rafale warplanes to India. 
     Reliance Communications Q3 profit falls on lower margins
Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications Ltd posted a 14.9 percent drop
in quarterly profit on Friday, as cut-throat competition for customers in a
crowded mobile phone market squeezed margins. 
     India eyes Africa's vast resources to meet rising energy demand
India has asked its oil firms to boost ties with resource-rich Africa as the
south Asian nation wants to take advantage of tumbling crude prices to lock in
supplies to meet future demand. 
     India roars back to Davos to seek overseas investment
Colourful lions adorn a salon on the main street of Davos, inviting visiting
business leaders to "Make in India". 
     Poor labourers paying price for India's cheap car boom
In a dingy factory in the sprawling industrial hub of Manesar in northern India,
a plastic moulding machine malfunctioned, mangling Visheshwar Prasad Singh's
right hand as he made parts for a supplier to the country's major automakers.
 
     PEC may award corn import tender to Daewoo - govt sources
Indian state-run trading company PEC is likely to award an international tender
to purchase and import 250,000 tonnes of yellow corn to South Korea's Daewoo
International, two government officials told Reuters on Friday. 
     China's Dalian Wanda to develop $10 bln industrial park in India
Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group said on Friday it would develop a $10
billion industrial park in northern India, its first project in the country.
 

   
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Japan exports tumble most in three years as China downturn bites
Japan's exports fell the most in more than three years in December from a year
earlier, stoking fears of economic contraction in the final quarter of 2015 as a
slowdown in China and emerging markets takes its toll on the export-reliant
economy. 
     As China tries to reassure on yuan stability, investors see depreciation
Chinese policymakers tried to assure world leaders last week that they have no
intention of pushing the value of the yuan down further to gain a competitive
advantage. Their most pressing task though is to persuade financial markets.
 
     New York rebounds after blizzard, Washington shuts down government
New York City emerged on Sunday from a massive blizzard that paralyzed much of
the U.S. East Coast, while snowy gridlock gripped the nation's capital and
surrounding areas, where federal, state and local offices and schools planned to
remain closed on Monday. 

    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 7,452.00, down 0.34 percent from
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar, in line with
other Asian peers, as local shares may gain amid improved risk appetite after an
overnight recovery in the U.S. stocks and surge in crude oil prices.
     Indian government bonds are likely to extend losses in early trade ahead
of fresh supply of notes, after the central bank partially devolved one bond at
a weekly debt auction in the previous trading day. The yield on the benchmark
7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.75 percent-7.80
percent range.
   
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street surged 2 percent on Friday to wrap up its first positive week
of 2016 as a cold snap in the United States and Europe sent oil prices sharply
higher. 
     Asian stocks moved further away from four-year lows struck last week, as
the blizzard on the U.S. East coast pushed oil prices higher, relieving some of
the bearish pressure on Wall Street and world markets. 
     The dollar edged down but remained well off recent lows as markets started
the week on a calmer note, and investors turned their attention to upcoming
central bank meetings. 
     U.S. Treasuries prices slumped on Friday as a resurgence in oil and stock
prices that had been battered by fears over slowing global growth and a glut of
crude sparked a fresh wave of selling of safe-haven government debt. 
     Crude oil futures extended gains following a surge at the end of last week
on short-covering and fuel demand triggered by freezing weather in parts of the
northern hemisphere. 
     Gold edged higher, buoyed by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may
have fewer chances to raise interest rates this year in the face of a wobbly
global economy. 
   

 MARKETS            CLOSE          FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          67.56/67.59    January 22        -$114.00 mln   -$58.11 mln
 10-yr bond yield   7.78 pct       Month-to-date     -$1.64 bln      $99.06 mln
                                   Year-to-date          --             --
      
($1 = 67.63 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)

