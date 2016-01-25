Morning News Call - India, January 25

(India Morning Call will not be published on January 26, 2016 as markets are closed for Republic day.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 12:15 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at an event. 2:45 pm: HDFC Bank Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar at conference call after third-quarter earnings. EMEA - FX WEEK AHEAD- Join Reuters FX analysts Jeremy Boulton and Richard Pace at 1630 IST for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX market. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  France's Hollande pushes for fighter deal in India French President Francois Hollande said on Sunday his government was considering an agreement with New Delhi that would clear the way for a long-awaited $9 billion sale of French-built Rafale warplanes to India.  Reliance Communications Q3 profit falls on lower margins Indian telecoms company Reliance Communications Ltd posted a 14.9 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday, as cut-throat competition for customers in a crowded mobile phone market squeezed margins.  India eyes Africa's vast resources to meet rising energy demand India has asked its oil firms to boost ties with resource-rich Africa as the south Asian nation wants to take advantage of tumbling crude prices to lock in supplies to meet future demand.  India roars back to Davos to seek overseas investment Colourful lions adorn a salon on the main street of Davos, inviting visiting business leaders to "Make in India".  Poor labourers paying price for India's cheap car boom In a dingy factory in the sprawling industrial hub of Manesar in northern India, a plastic moulding machine malfunctioned, mangling Visheshwar Prasad Singh's right hand as he made parts for a supplier to the country's major automakers.  PEC may award corn import tender to Daewoo - govt sources Indian state-run trading company PEC is likely to award an international tender to purchase and import 250,000 tonnes of yellow corn to South Korea's Daewoo International, two government officials told Reuters on Friday.  China's Dalian Wanda to develop $10 bln industrial park in India Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group said on Friday it would develop a $10 billion industrial park in northern India, its first project in the country. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan exports tumble most in three years as China downturn bites Japan's exports fell the most in more than three years in December from a year earlier, stoking fears of economic contraction in the final quarter of 2015 as a slowdown in China and emerging markets takes its toll on the export-reliant economy.  As China tries to reassure on yuan stability, investors see depreciation Chinese policymakers tried to assure world leaders last week that they have no intention of pushing the value of the yuan down further to gain a competitive advantage. Their most pressing task though is to persuade financial markets.  New York rebounds after blizzard, Washington shuts down government New York City emerged on Sunday from a massive blizzard that paralyzed much of the U.S. East Coast, while snowy gridlock gripped the nation's capital and surrounding areas, where federal, state and local offices and schools planned to remain closed on Monday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 7,452.00, down 0.34 percent from previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the dollar, in line with other Asian peers, as local shares may gain amid improved risk appetite after an overnight recovery in the U.S. stocks and surge in crude oil prices.  Indian government bonds are likely to extend losses in early trade ahead of fresh supply of notes, after the central bank partially devolved one bond at a weekly debt auction in the previous trading day. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.75 percent-7.80 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street surged 2 percent on Friday to wrap up its first positive week of 2016 as a cold snap in the United States and Europe sent oil prices sharply higher.  Asian stocks moved further away from four-year lows struck last week, as the blizzard on the U.S. East coast pushed oil prices higher, relieving some of the bearish pressure on Wall Street and world markets.  The dollar edged down but remained well off recent lows as markets started the week on a calmer note, and investors turned their attention to upcoming central bank meetings.  U.S. Treasuries prices slumped on Friday as a resurgence in oil and stock prices that had been battered by fears over slowing global growth and a glut of crude sparked a fresh wave of selling of safe-haven government debt.  Crude oil futures extended gains following a surge at the end of last week on short-covering and fuel demand triggered by freezing weather in parts of the northern hemisphere.  Gold edged higher, buoyed by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may have fewer chances to raise interest rates this year in the face of a wobbly global economy. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.56/67.59 January 22 -$114.00 mln -$58.11 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.78 pct Month-to-date -$1.64 bln $99.06 mln Year-to-date -- -- For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.63 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)