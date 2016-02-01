FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, February 1
#Market News
February 1, 2016 / 3:33 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, February 1

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    

    FACTORS TO WATCH
    
12:00 noon: LIC Chairman S.K. Roy to launch e-services at an event in Mumbai. 
6:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to attend an event in New Delhi.
5:00 pm: Government to release December infrastructure output data.
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Sahara uses small savers to keep hill resort afloat
India's embattled Sahara conglomerate has been funnelling cash from small savers
to fund one of its biggest projects, a luxury resort south of Mumbai, according
to documents Reuters reviewed. 
     In India, govt aid helps carmakers go green and cheap to fight smog crisis
Carmakers are gearing up to launch affordable hybrid and electric cars for India
in the next few years, executives said, lured by government incentives for
fuel-efficient vehicles as the country accelerates efforts to cut worsening air
pollution. 
     Finance Minister Jaitley can let deficit slip, go for growth - economists
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would get away with letting his borrowing targets
slip when he presents his annual budget next month, according to the
overwhelming majority of economists in a Reuters poll. 
     JSW Steel reports Q3 loss; lowers output, sales target 
JSW Steel Ltd said on Friday that its output and sales for the fiscal year to
March will fall short of its target due to a delay in capacity addition, as it
reported a $136 million quarterly loss. 
     L&T counts on government spending to meet growth targets 
Industrial group Larsen & Toubro is betting on state spending on infrastructure
building to boost growth, a top executive said on Friday. 
     Cbank gov Rajan says RBI working to clean up lenders' balance sheets 
Central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday the Reserve Bank of India is
working to ensure that commercial lenders are dealing with their stressed assets
on a "proactive" basis and are provisioning for them "adequately". 
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     Mid-tier Chinese banks piling up trillions of dollars in shadow loans
Mid-tier Chinese banks are increasingly using complex instruments to make new
loans and restructure existing loans that are then shown as low-risk investments
on their balance sheets, masking the scale and risks of their lending to China's
slowing economy. 
     From denial to Davos: BOJ's Kuroda brings out his stun gun
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda used classic shock tactics on Friday to
push through his latest unconventional monetary policy of negative rates: deny,
then strike. 
     HSBC to freeze salaries, hiring in 2016 in battle to cut costs -sources
Europe's largest lender, HSBC, is imposing a hiring and pay freeze across the
bank globally in 2016, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
 
        
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,591.50, up 0.54% from its previous
close. 
     The Indian rupee will likely open slightly lower against the U.S. dollar,
as disappointing factory activity data from China reinforced concerns of a
global economic slowdown -NewsRise
     Indian government bonds are likely to extend gains in early trading on
hopes the central bank may announce steps to ease liquidity at its policy
meeting tomorrow. The yield on the benchmark 7.72% bond maturing in 2025 is
likely to trade in a 7.75%-7.80% range today 
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street surged over 2 percent on Friday after the Bank of Japan
unexpectedly cut interest rates and Microsoft led a major rally in technology
shares, repairing some of the damage to the S&P 500's worst January since
2009. 
     Asian shares started a new month on somewhat firmer footing, helped by
accommodative monetary policies in Japan and Europe, but traders were cautious
ahead of China factory and service sector activity surveys. 
     The yen nursed broad losses and the euro was also on the defensive after
the Bank of Japan adopted negative interest rates and sent bond yields sliding
across the globe and particularly in Europe. 
     U.S. Treasury yields fell to four-month lows on Friday after the Bank of
Japan surprised investors by introducing negative interest rates in a further
effort to stimulate the country's flagging economy. 
     Oil prices dropped early after China and South Korea posted surprisingly
weak economic data and on worries the prospect of a coordinated production cut
by leading crude exporters seemed remote. 
     Gold steadied at the start of the month, supported by slower U.S.
fourth-quarter economic growth, after ending January with its biggest monthly
gain in a year. 
   

 MARKETS            CLOSE          FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          67.88/67.91    January 29        -             $272.2 mln
 10-yr bond yield   7.80 pct       Month-to-date     -             $417.28 mln 
                                   Year-to-date          --             --
      
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 
($1 = 67.78 Indian rupees)



 (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
