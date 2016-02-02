FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, February 2
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, February 2

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    

   FACTORS TO WATCH
   10:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to deliver keynote address at MGNREGA
Sammelan 2016 in New Delhi.
   11:00 am: RBI releases bi-monthly monetary policy statement.
   11:10 am: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan briefs media after monetary policy
announcement in Mumbai.
   12:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets export promotion councils
on export related issues in New Delhi.
   2:30 pm: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan teleconference with analysts after
monetary policy.
    
   EMEA LIVECHAT - MACRO OUTLOOK- Join Jan Von Gerich, chief strategist at
Nordea, for a look at the major macro themes dominating markets at 1530 IST. To
join the Global Markets Forum, click here.
    
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
     Next rate cut more likely after government presents budget 
The central bank is expected to wait until after the government's annual budget
statement at the end February to decide on whether to cut interest rates
further, rather than take the plunge at a policy review on Tuesday. 
     Finmin Jaitley could squeeze business to balance books 
Finance minister wants to present a credible budget this month with realistic
targets for tax revenues and asset sales, people involved in the process say,
but businesses may end up picking up much of the tab. 
     FDA warns India's IPCA Labs on manufacturing lapses at 3 plants 
Drugmaker IPCA Laboratories Ltd said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
issued it a warning letter outlining manufacturing quality lapses observed at
three of its Indian factories, pushing its shares down as much as 16 percent.
 
     Indian factory activity bounces back to growth in Jan on strong demand 
Manufacturing activity unexpectedly returned to growth in January as firms
raised output on stronger demand, a survey showed, adding to expectations the
central bank will likely leave policy unchanged this month. 
     Food imports rise as Modi struggles to revive rural India 
Prime minister held a late night meeting with food and farm officials last week
to address falling agricultural output and rising prices, and traders warn the
country will soon be a net buyer of some key commodities for the first time in
years. 
     Indian mills to sell another million tonnes sugar - group 
Sugar mills have already contracted to sell one million tonnes of sugar in the
2015-16 season and expect to sign deals for another million as exports head for
China, the head of an industry group said on Monday. 
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
     White House hopefuls Trump, Clinton face first test in Iowa
Republican Ted Cruz had a slight advantage over Donald Trump while Democrat
Hillary Clinton held a small lead over rival Bernie Sanders on Monday in Iowa's
presidential nominating contest, the first in the 2016 race for the White
House. 
     Alphabet passes Apple to become most valuable traded US company
Alphabet Inc surpassed Apple Inc as the most valuable company in the United
States in after-hours trading on Monday, knocking the iPhone maker from the top
spot that it has held for the better part of four years. 
     Foreign companies bet on China's consumers as industry slows
Coffee shops, burger bars and clothes stores are among the foreign businesses in
China that say they are thriving despite the economic slowdown that is hurting
the manufacturing sector. 
        
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,566.00, up 0.09 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open slightly lower against the U.S. dollar,
tracking expected weakness in local shares as a renewed slump in crude oil
prices dampened regional sentiment- NewsRise
     Indian government bonds will likely edge lower, as investors may defer
purchases ahead of a central bank interest rate decision later today.The yield
on the benchmark 7.72 pct bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.76
pct-7.81 pct range till the policy decision - NewsRise
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Strong gains in Facebook and Alphabet helped Wall Street cut losses and
stage a late-day rally, with major indexes closing near the unchanged mark. 
     Asian shares wobbled as crude oil prices slid on rekindled oversupply
fears and after downbeat manufacturing data raised concerns about global
momentum. 
     The yen remained in the doldrums after a restless session overnight, while
the Australian dollar held firm as investors bet the Reserve Bank of Australia
will resist the recent trend for surprise policy easings. 
     U.S. Treasury yields rose from four-month lows as some investors bet that
a month-long bond rally was overdone on Monday, the beginning of a heavy week of
data that will culminate in Friday's jobs report for January. 
     Oil prices fell for a second session in Asian trade as worries about top
energy consumer China and rising oil supply weighed on markets, although
possible talks between OPEC and Russia on production cuts offered some
support. 
     Gold edged to a three-month high as weak global manufacturing activity
underscored the challenges for the world economy, pushing investors towards
safe-haven assets. 
   

 MARKETS            CLOSE          FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          67.87/67.90    February 1       $37.40 mln     $288.18 mln
 10-yr bond yield   7.78 pct       Month-to-date    $1.70 bln      $476.59 mln 
                                   Year-to-date          --             --
      
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 

($1 = 67.84 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
