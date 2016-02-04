Morning News Call - India, February 4

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha, World Bank country director Onno Ruhl at Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority pension conclave in New Delhi. 9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, SBI Head Arundhati Bhattacharya and other cabinet ministers at India Investment summit in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs likely to meet in New Delhi. 12:30 pm: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region CEO C.Y. Leung at an event in New Delhi. 3:10 pm: RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan at banking conclave in Mumbai. 6:40 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at banking conclave in Mumbai. INDIA TOP NEWS  DLF Q3 net profit up 24 pct as rental income rises DLF Ltd, India's biggest listed real-estate developer, reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a surge in income from commercial rental business even as demand for residential property remained weak.  Growth in services activity at 19-month high in January-PMI Activity in services sector increased at its fastest pace in over a year and a half in January as demand accelerated, allowing firms to build up a much bigger backlog of orders, a business survey showed on Wednesday.  Boeing CEO pitches F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet to India U.S. aircraft maker Boeing Co is in a "conversation" on manufacturing its F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet in India, Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg was quoted on Wednesday as saying on his first visit to the country.  INTERVIEW-Toyota looks to Daihatsu to crack Indian small car market Toyota Motor Corp will start talks this week with its affiliate Daihatsu Motor to build and sell small cars in India, where it has so far struggled to crack the cheaper end of the market.  GM to launch first compact sedan in India as part of market share quest General Motors Co on Wednesday said it plans to build and sell its first compact sedan in India in 2017, entering the country's fastest-growing passenger car segment as part of efforts to double market share by the end of the decade.  Indian household inflation expectation remains above 10 pct - cenbank Indian households expect consumer inflation to remain above 10 percent over the next year, a survey by the Reserve Bank of India shows, in sharp contrast to the actual data which was nearly half that figure in December.  Biotechnology company says working on two possible Zika vaccines Biotechnology company Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday it was working on two possible vaccines to fight the Zika virus, which has been linked to birth defects in thousands of babies in Brazil.  Essar sells Mumbai office space for $353 mln to cut debt Essar Group said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with property developer RMZ Corp to sell 1.25 million square feet of office space for 24 billion rupees, as part of efforts to sell non-core assets to reduce debt. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  ChemChina's Syngenta swoop: a 12-year crush, a 12-month courtship A frenetic year of negotiations and setbacks preceded China National Chemical Corp's (ChemChina) blockbuster $43 billion bid for Swiss seeds and pesticides giant Syngenta.  Use of 'dictator law' rises in Thailand as junta's reforms falter Thai junta chief Prayuth Chan-ocha is relying increasingly on a security measure dubbed "the dictator's law" to push through unpopular policies and kickstart stalled reforms, say critics, who warn it could spark further opposition to military rule.  Zika alarm rises after U.S. sex link, more Brazil birth defects The World Health Organization voiced concern on Wednesday over the reported sexual transmission of the Zika virus in Texas amid worries that such infections could make battling it even tougher. There is no vaccine or treatment for Zika. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,435.00, up 0.89 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the U.S. dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as comments from a Federal Reserve official cooled expectations of quick rate increases in the world's largest economy, dampening demand for the greenback- NewsRise  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher, as the rupee is seen rising against the dollar, while liquidity crunch is expected to ease after a scheduled buyback of notes by the federal government today. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 pct bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.82 pct-7.86 pct range today - NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks staged a late-day rally on Wednesday as an 8-percent jump in oil prices lifted beaten-down energy shares and financials rebounded.  Asian shares rebounded as speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve might opt to not raise interest rates at all this year hammered the dollar and sparked a huge rally in oil prices.  The dollar nursed hefty losses against the yen and euro after tumbling overnight when a top Federal Reserve official tempered expectations on the pace of future U.S. interest rate increases.  U.S. Treasury yields ended higher on Wednesday as oil prices and stocks gained, after earlier falling to one-year lows on data that showed slowing growth in the U.S. service sector, adding to concerns about the weakening U.S. economy.  Crude oil futures extended gains from the previous session, as a weaker dollar and unconfirmed talk of producers potentially meeting to discuss output cuts lifted the market despite record U.S. stocks.  Gold stayed near a three-month top after marking its best day in two weeks as the U.S. dollar slid after investors scaled back expectations for a near-term U.S. interest rate increase. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.75/67.78 February 3 -$52.6 mln -$36.14 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.85 pct Month-to-date $50.07 $273.51 mln Year-to-date -$1.65 bln $461.78 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.07 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)