Morning News Call - India, February 5

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan at India Investment summit in New Delhi. 11:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at SEBI-OECD Asian seminar in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at Indian Agricultural Research Institute's convocation event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO-IFA Global- We speak to Abhishek Goenka at 1100IST, to gauge his views on the INR, the depreciation of the chinese yuan, the effect of the negative interest rate regime on the JPY and lots more. To join the conversation, click on the link: here LIVECHAT - PAYROLLS PREVIEW- Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec, joins us in the Global Markets Forum at 1530IST, for a look ahead to the day's U.S. payrolls report and a discussion on whether the Federal Reserve will be able to proceed along its expected tightening path with fears of a global economic slowdown growing and financial markets in turmoil. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India may decide on GM food as China makes big leap with Syngenta buy Officials may decide on Friday whether to allow what could be India's first genetically modified food crop, mustard, spurred by food security concerns and as China makes a big bet on the technology with a $43 billion bid for seed firm Syngenta.  Tata Steel posts steep third quarter loss on cheap imports Tata Steel Ltd swung to a hefty third quarter loss on Thursday, blaming cheap Chinese imports for having to axe 3,000 jobs at its UK unit, as it tries to slim down to cope with the global steel crisis.  India's IT services growth seen slowing as clients curb spending Indian IT services exports are likely to grow at a slower pace next fiscal year than in the recent past as global clients rein in technology spending, an industry lobby group said on Thursday.  RBS says calls off planned sale of India banking business Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has decided to call off a planned sale of its India banking business and will instead look at options including winding it down, the lender said on Thursday.  LafargeHolcim considers revised divestment plan in India LafargeHolcim Ltd is reviewing its divestment plan in India after talks with Birla Corporation Limited for the sale of the Jojobera and Sonadih cement plants in Eastern India fell through, it said on Thursday.  Volkswagen hatches plans for Indian compact SUV Volkswagen has begun plans to launch a compact sport utility vehicle in India, a company executive said on Thursday, joining global rivals looking to tap one of the sector's fastest-growing markets. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Foxconn CEO meeting with Sharp execs on Friday; Sharp shares soar Foxconn Chief Executive Officer Terry Gou is in Osaka to meet executives of Japan's Sharp Corp, a Sharp spokesman said, one day after the struggling electronics maker said it was focusing on the Taiwan firm's takeover bid over a rival offer from a Japanese state-backed fund.  Payment delays, stock build bleed cash from corporate China If, as the adage has it, turnover is vanity, profit is sanity, but cash is reality, a Reuters analysis of working capital at 1,200 Chinese firms shows much of corporate China is hurtling towards a reality check.  Obama to seek new tax on oil in budget proposal U.S. President Barack Obama will launch a long-shot bid next week to impose a $10-a-barrel tax on crude oil that would fund the overhaul of the nation's aging transportation infrastructure, the White House said on Thursday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,452.00, up 0.09 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the U.S. dollar, as caution ahead of key U.S. employment data keeps investors on the sidelines. However, broad greenback weakness on waning expectations of Federal Reserve rate increases this year may lift the local currency later, dealers said- NewsRise  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher after the central bank announced an open market purchase of notes on Feb. 8. Gains may, however, be capped ahead of a fresh supply of debt later today. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 pct bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.80 pct-7.85 pct range today - NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS  A jump in materials shares helped U.S. stocks eke out a second straight day of gains on Thursday, though disappointing forecasts from retailers and anxiety ahead of Friday's jobs report limited the advance  Asian equities were subdued on Friday and the dollar wobbled ahead of the closely watched U.S. jobs report, which could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.  The dollar steadied in Asian trading but remained on track for weekly losses, as investors braced for U.S. employment figures later in the session for the latest clues on the outlook for the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening path.  U.S. Treasuries' yields ended lower on Thursday as data showed weaker U.S. growth and investors closed trades that had bet on further interest rate increases ahead of Friday's closely watched employment report.  U.S. crude oil futures were steady in lacklustre early Asian trading as liquidity faded ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday across large parts of the region.  Gold, trading near its highest since October, is on track to score its strongest weekly gain in a month as the U.S. dollar is pressured by growing doubts that the Federal Reserve can stick to its interest rate hike campaign. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.56/67.59 February 4 -$29.0 mln -$33.02 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.85 pct Month-to-date $3.52 mln $240.35 mln Year-to-date -$1.70 bln $428.77 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.54 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)