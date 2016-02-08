FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, February 8
February 8, 2016

Morning News Call - India, February 8

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    

   FACTORS TO WATCH
   
   5:30 pm: Government to release October-December GDP data and advance
estimates of FY16 economic growth.
     
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    
     Indian GDP data to show economy racing, realities less rosy

India will release data on Monday showing it remains one of the fastest growing
economies in the world, but economists are struggling to reconcile that rosy
picture with ground realities like weak exports, investment, and flat corporate
order books. 
    
     Doubting India's 'fastest-growing' GDP stats, economists devise their own

From rural motorbike sales to rail freight, economists and even the central bank
are devising their own ways to measure Indian growth.Their verdict? It's a good
deal weaker than official data showing India to be the world's most dynamic big
economy. 

     India says no rush on GM food but will not stand in way of science 

India needs more data before deciding whether to permit commercial growing of
its first genetically modified food crop, its environment minister said on
Friday, but indicated it would not stand "in the way of science" despite
protests. 

     Jet Airways posts record quarterly net profit

Jet Airways Ltd said on Saturday its December quarter net profit rose more than
seven times, with sharply lower fuel costs helping the carrier post a third
consecutive quarterly gain following a series of losses. 

     India sets floor price for steel imports to stem flow from China

India on Friday set a floor price for imports of steel products to deter
countries such as China from undercutting local mills, the first time it has
taken such a step in over 15 years even as the country remains the world's only
major growing steel market. 
    
     Mahindra & Mahindra starts talks for Pininfarina-designed car 

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has begun talks with its new Italian design house,
Pininfarina SpA, to build a premium car for its home market, to counter a surge
in competition in its mainstay sport utility vehicle segment. 

     Zomato breaks even at home, in key markets abroad 

Restaurant search and food delivery service Zomato, one of only a handful of
Indian start-ups to succeed abroad, said on Monday it had broken even in key
markets including India and is on track to make a profit as early as June next
year. 

     Lupin expects diabetes drug sales to lift Q4 profit 

Lupin Ltd, India's third-largest drugmaker, reported a quarterly profit that met
estimates as strong sales in its local market help offset weakness in the United
States, and the company said it expects fourth-quarter earnings to improve.
 
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    
     North Korea launch may spur talks on U.S. missile defense buildup in Asia 

North Korea's latest rocket launch may kick off a rapid buildup of U.S. missile
defenses in Asia, according to U.S. officials and missile defense experts,
something that could further strain ties between the United States and
China. 

     Taiwan quake toll climbs to 35, president to visit disaster scene 

The death toll from an earthquake in southern Taiwan at the weekend climbed to
35, with more than 100 people still listed as missing under a 17-storey building
that collapsed and where all rescue efforts are being focused. 

     China FX reserves fall almost $100 bln to lowest since May 2012

China's foreign reserves fell for a third straight month in January, as the
central bank dumped dollars to defend the yuan and prevent an increase in
capital outflows. 
        
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,480.00, down 0.36 pct from its
previous close
     The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, as higher U.S.
wages and a sharply lower unemployment rate outweighed weaker-than-expected
monthly payrolls, boosting expectations of further Federal Reserve rate
increases 
     Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher ahead of an open market
purchase of debt today and after the central bank announced that the government
will repurchase inflation-indexed bonds this week. The yield on the benchmark
7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026, which takes over as the benchmark paper from
today, is likely to trade in a 7.67 pct-7.73 pct range
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     The Nasdaq Composite that includes large-cap technology names like
Alphabet, Microsoft and Facebook led another broad rout on Wall Street Friday,
closing at its lowest level since October 2014. 
     Asian shares got off to a rocky start after mixed U.S. jobs data helped
sink shares on Wall Street, but trade was thin with many regional markets closed
for the Lunar New Year holiday. 
     The dollar held onto its post-payrolls gains early in a sluggish start to
the week with the Lunar New Year holidays and the Super Bowl game all but
guaranteeing a tepid session in Asia. 
     U.S. Treasury prices ended higher on Friday as concerns about falling oil
and stock prices added a safety bid to bonds, which had earlier weakened after a
report showed wages grew in January. 
     Crude oil futures were mixed in early Asian trade after a meeting between
OPEC producers Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to discuss coordination on prices
ended with few signs there would be steps taken to boost prices. 
     Spot gold stepped back from near a three-month top hit the session before,
after a U.S. jobs report cast some doubt over prospects for a quicker pace of
rate hikes this year and pushed up the dollar. 
   
 MARKETS            CLOSE          FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          67.8767.90     February 5       -$95.86 mln    -$50.12 mln
 10-yr bond yield   7.82 pct       Month-to-date     $22.68 mln    $190.23 mln 
                                   Year-to-date     -$1.72 bln     $378.64 mln
      
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 

($1 =  67.64 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
