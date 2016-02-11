FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morning News Call - India, February 11
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2016 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, February 11

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    

   FACTORS TO WATCH
   
   11:00 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das to brief media in New
Delhi. 
   11:00 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an event in New Delhi. 
   12:00 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra to speak at CII banking summit in
Mumbai. 
   2:15 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya briefs media
after quarterly earnings in Mumbai. 
   2:15 pm: Bank of India Chief Executive Melwyn Rego briefs media after
third-quarter earnings in Mumbai. 
   2:30 pm: Union Bank of India senior management briefs media after earnings
release in Mumbai. 
   4:30 pm: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at CII banking conference in Mumbai. 
    
    LIVECHAT- Brijesh Ved, Senior Portfolio Manager- Equities, BNP Paribas AMC-
Brijesh Ved has over 15 years of professional work experience, of which the last
10 years have been in asset management. Currently, he is senior PM at BNP
Paribas AMC. In his previous assignment, he was the Executive Director- Fund
Manager at Enam Asset Management where he was portfolio managers for a domestic
equity fund, member of core investment committee. He was instrumental in
defining the core investment philosophy and processes of Enam AMC's fundamental
equities platform. We speak to Brijesh at 1100 IST on the challenges of equities
for 2016. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
     
    
    INDIA TOP NEWS
    
     India inflation seen cooling slightly in January
Indian consumer inflation was expected to cool slightly in January as food and
fuel costs fell, but with general price growth forecast to remain strong the
chance of aggressive rate cutting from the central bank could recede, Reuters
poll found. 

     Drugmaker Cipla's Q3 profit hurt by one-off charge
India's fifth-largest drugmaker, Cipla Ltd, said its quarterly profit fell below
analysts' expectations due to a one-off charge related to changes in the way it
distributes drugs in its home market. 

     Two senior executives at India's Flipkart leaving to launch own ventures
Two senior executives at India's Flipkart plan to leave, as the country's
biggest e-commerce firm fights for market share with rivals including Amazon.com
Inc and Snapdeal, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group. 

     ONGC aims for new drilling contracts in cost-saving drive-sources
Oil and Natural Gas Corp hopes to agree new cheaper drilling contracts for its
western offshore fields, two sources involved in the matter said, in its biggest
ever cost-saving drive in response to lower crude prices. 

     With TPP advancing, India pins hopes on China-backed trade bloc
India, concerned at being sidelined from the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership
(TPP), is stepping up efforts to reach agreement with an alternative trade bloc
centred around China, and hopes to reach a deal this year. 

     Facebook director Andreessen sorry for India Internet remark
Marc Andreessen, a prominent venture capitalist and Facebook Inc board director,
apologized on Wednesday for tweets that condemned the Indian government for
banning the social media company's free Internet service. 

     India seeks UAE investment in energy sector
India has invited investments from the United Arab Emirates in a slew of oil
projects as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to attract greater
foreign participation in upgrading and expanding the South Asian nation's
stretched infrastructure. 
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    
     Yellen: Fed not likely to reverse course on rates despite risks
The Federal Reserve is unlikely to reverse its plan to raise interest rates
further this year, but tighter credit markets, volatile financial markets, and
uncertainty over Chinese economic growth have raised risks to the U.S. economy,
Fed Chair Janet Yellen told U.S. lawmakers. 

     Japan's Asahi closes in on SABMiller's Peroni and Grolsch
Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said it is in exclusive talks to buy SABMiller's
Peroni, Grolsch and Meantime beer brands for 2.55 billion euros, as it looks to
offset slow growth in its home market. 

     Republicans Christie, Fiorina drop White House bids
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former business executive Carly Fiorina
ended their presidential campaigns on Wednesday, narrowing the field challenging
front-runner Donald Trump in the race for the 2016 Republican
nomination. 
    
    
    LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
    (As reported by NewsRise)
     The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,192.00, down 0.79 pct from its
previous close.
     The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the dollar, as
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged risks to U.S. economic growth at a
congressional testimony, prompting markets to push back rate increase
expectations 
     Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher after comments from the
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted at a slow pace of rate hikes in the
U.S., which potentially opens up room for more monetary easing by the nation's
central bank. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is
likely to trade in a 7.70 pct-7.74 pct range
    
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     The S&P 500 ended flat on Wednesday, losing gains late in the session as
investors digested comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who kept
options open for more rate hikes but also saw risks to the U.S. economy. 
     Fresh cracks appeared in global markets as investors sought the safety of
Japanese yen, gold and top-rated bonds while dumping U.S. dollars on bets the
Federal Reserve could be done raising interest rates. 
     The dollar hit a fresh 15-month low versus the yen after comments from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen the previous day gave investors no reason to
change their minds that the next rate hike will be a long time coming. 
     U.S. Treasury yields ended lower on Wednesday after the government sold
$23 billion in 10-year notes to solid demand, showing that the dramatic drop in
yields this year has not reduced investor appetite for the safe-haven bonds.
 
     Oil prices slid as record U.S. crude inventories at the Cushing delivery
point and worries about a global economic slowdown weighed on markets, and
Goldman Sachs said prices would remain low and volatile until the second half of
the year. 
     Gold surged to its highest in 8-1/2 months as investors bet that the
Federal Reserve could find it hard to hike U.S. interest rates this year, while
safe-haven demand amid a tumble in equities and the dollar also boosted the
metal. 

    
 MARKETS            CLOSE          FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          67.89/67.92    February 10      -$110.72 mln   -$36.40 mln
 10-yr bond yield   7.84 pct       Month-to-date    -$190.88 mln   $172.46 mln 
                                   Year-to-date     -$1.89 bln     $360.47 mln
      
    For additional data:
    India govt bond market volumes       
    Stock market reports                 
    Non-deliverable forwards data        
    Corporate debt stories               [IN CORPD]
    Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
    Monthly inflows                      [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
 

($1 =  67.85 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.