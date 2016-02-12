Morning News Call - India, February 12

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 3:15 pm: IDBI Bank Chief Executive Kishor Kharat briefs media after third-quarter earnings in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: Government to release January consumer price inflation data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release December industrial output data in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS  Tata's profit dented by drop in Jaguar Land Rover's Chinese sales Tata Motors reported on Thursday strong sales by its British Jaguar Land Rover subsidiary in Europe and North America in the last three months of last year, offsetting a drop in China, once its fastest-growing market.  State Bank of India Q3 net plunges, bad loans rise less than expected State Bank of India, the nation's top lender by assets, reported a 62 percent fall in quarterly profit although its bad loans rose less than expected.  India c.bank chief Rajan says banks will be restored to health Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday said central bank and government efforts to clean up banks' balance sheets would be successful, and warned analysts against "scare-mongering" about the level of stressed assets in the sector.  Union Bank of India Q3 net profit plunges on higher bad loans State-run Union Bank of India reported a 74 percent drop in its quarterly net profit due to sharply higher bad loans and provisions as lenders comply with a regulatory order to treat some troubled loans as bad in a clean-up drive.  Coal India Q3 net profit up 14 pct, beats estimates Coal India Ltd, the world's biggest coal miner by output, reported a higher-than-expected 14 percent rise in its consolidated quarterly net profit on higher sales.  Low crude price dents India's ONGC profit India's biggest explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd posted a 64 percent drop in quarterly profit, hit by a a 40 billion rupees ($584.62 million) one-time impairment charge on producing assets due to a sharp fall in the crude price.  INSIGHT-Mission incomplete: Rajan's overhaul of India's central bank In a video conference in mid-2014, Indian central bank governor Raghuram Rajan told employees that he wanted to hire talented external candidates and improve the quality of research at the 81-year-old central bank.The proposals, described to Reuters by three officials who heard Rajan speak, would hardly seem out of place in any major institution on the planet.  India to link savings deposit terms to market rates India will link the interest paid to millions of small savers in a $137-billion federal deposit scheme to market rates that will be revised every quarter, a top finance ministry official said on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Fed's Yellen sticks to her guns as global market rout worsens Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen returned to Congress on Thursday and again stressed that the U.S. central bank was not on a "pre-set" path to return policy to "normal" given a worsening meltdown in global stock markets.  BOJ's Kuroda says market rout not caused by negative rates Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda blamed investors' "excessive" risk aversion for pushing down global stock prices, shrugging off criticism that his decision to adopt negative interest rates was partly behind the recent market rout.  Major powers agree to plan for 'cessation of hostilities' in Syria Major powers agreed on Friday to a cessation of hostilities in Syria set to begin in a week and to provide rapid humanitarian access to besieged Syrian towns, but failed to secure a complete ceasefire or an end to Russian bombing. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,006.00, up 1.28 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as risk assets across the world continued to take a beating amid growing concerns of a global downturn and persistent market volatility  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early trade, on speculation that the rupee may fall further against the U.S. dollar and caution ahead of key local economic data later today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.70 pct-7.75 pct range GLOBAL MARKETS  Bank shares dragged Wall Street lower on Thursday on concerns the slowing global economy will continue to pressure interest rates, while energy shares helped pare losses late in the session.  Asian shares slid as mounting concerns about the health of European banks further threatened a global economic outlook already under strain from falling oil prices and slowdown in China and other emerging markets.  The dollar fell headed for steep weekly losses, as investors braced for another day of cratering sentiment and waited to see whether Japan would act to stem its currency's slid.  U.S. Treasury prices rose sharply, with long-dated yields plunging to record lows as worries over global economic growth and the effectiveness of central bank policy fueled demand for safe haven assets.  Crude oil prices jumped after comments by an OPEC energy minister sparked hopes of a coordinated production cut, yet analysts said such a move remained unlikely and that oversupply would persist.  Gold clung to sharp overnight gains that pushed the metal to a one-year high, and looked set to post its best week in over four years as stock market turmoil stoked safe haven demand. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.47/68.50 February 11 -$162.53 mln -$81.42 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.82 pct Month-to-date -$265.32 mln $90.64 mln Year-to-date -$1.97 bln $279.05 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.29 Indian rupees)