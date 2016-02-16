Morning News Call - India, February 16

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, DIPP Secretary Amitabh Kant, other government and industry officials at Make in India summit in Mumbai. 11:30 a.m.: SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya at an event in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: RBI Deputy Governor H.R. Khan to attend an event in Mumbai. LIVECHAT: Kiran Bedi, Social activist, politician, tennis player and retired police officer- Kiran Bedi, India's first woman to join officer ranks of the Indian Police Service, joins us at 1100 IST to speak on current state of affairs in the Indian police system, highs and lows of her political career, the Indian prison system and its concerns etc. To join the conversation, click on the link: here LIVECHAT - COMMODITIES CORNER- From copper to oil and everything in between, the Gold & Silver Club's Nik Kalsi and Phil Carr will have you covered on the commodities markets. The Gold & Silver Club is an international commodities trading, research and advisory group specialising in the precious metals, energies and agricultural markets. To join the Global Markets Forum at 1630 IST, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's target to import GMO-free corn - mission impossible? As India prepares to import corn for the first time in 16 years, at least one stipulation in its international tender has become much tougher to meet - that shipments of the crop are completely free of genetically modified organisms.  Snapdeal raises $200 mln, giving it $6.5 bln market value Online marketplace Snapdeal has raised a $200 million, giving it a valuation of around $6.5 billion, as the firm looks to ramp up investments in logistics and infrastructure in the fast-growing domestic e-commerce sector.  India's exports shrink in January; RBI against devaluatio India's exports shrank in January for the 14th straight month on continued weak demand from Europe, but the central bank said it would not follow countries such as China and Japan in pushing down the currency to help.  India drug monitoring program struggles to grow fast enough India's six-year-old pharmacovigilance program, which collects and submits suspected adverse drug reactions to a World Health Organisation database, is key to improving drug safety in a country where medicine consumption is high, experts say.  RBI chief Rajan says not in favour of devaluing exchange rate Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Monday he was not in favour of devaluing exchange rates to boost economic growth, signalling India will not join other countries such as China or Japan in pushing down their currencies. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  BOJ launches negative rates, already dubbed a failure by markets The Bank of Japan implements negative interest rates on Tuesday in a radical plan already deemed a failure by financial markets, highlighting Tokyo's lack of options to spur growth as global markets sputter.  Oil powers fly to Doha for private pow-wow as $30 crude woes mount Top oil officials from Saudi Arabia, Russia and several key OPEC members will meet on Tuesday for their highest-level discussion in months, a potentially pivotal sign that producers are at last preparing to tackle a devastating supply glut.  Bank of Korea holds rates for 8th mth, cut seen soon South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for an eighth straight month on Tuesday, as expected, while monitoring the effects of global policy changes on the slowly recovering local economy. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,203.00, up 0.40 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open slightly lower against the U.S. dollar, as easing risk aversion and broad weakness in the Japanese yen lift the greenback. However, expected gains in local shares on the back of improved sentiment will limit losses, dealers said  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower, as the nation's central bank did not announce an open market purchase of bonds and went in for the longer-term repurchase options amid poor demand from foreign investors at a debt limit auction. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.72 pct-7.77 pct range GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. markets were closed on Monday, February 15 for President's day.  Asian shares extended their gains as a combination of stabilising Chinese markets, a rebound in oil prices and solid U.S. consumption data drove investors to look for bargains after last week's rout.  The dollar stood tall against the yen and euro as global risk aversion that battered the greenback the previous week eased.  U.S. oil prices jumped back above $30 a barrel as news of a rare private meeting of top officials from the world's biggest oil producers spurred speculation of an eventual deal to tackle a deep supply glut.  Gold nursed steep losses, trading well below a one-year high reached last week, as a rebound in global equities and the return of risk appetite dulled demand for the safe-haven asset. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.13/68.16 February 15 -$192.61 mln -$13.96 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.87 pct Month-to-date -$449.55 mln -$129.38 mln Year-to-date -$2.15 bln $59.03 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.07 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)