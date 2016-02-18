Morning News Call - India, February 18

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to release Bharat 2016 and India 2016 calendars in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - Dirk Lewis, Co-Founder & Director, DirkDaDhobi- In our continuing coverage on Start-ups, we speak to Dirk Lewis Co-founder and Director at Dirk Da Dhobi. Dirk Da Dhobi is Bangalore's first premium e-laundry. The company has an exclusive 60,000 sq ft facility in Bidadi, and offers professional laundry services at an acceptable price, with a turnaround of just 48 hours. DDD is also laundry partner to UrbanClap and Apartment Adda among other services and utilities aggregators in Bangalore. EMEA LIVECHAT - MACRO OUTLOOK- Get in on the discussion with Alastair Winter, Chief Economist, Daniel Stewart & co at 1530 IST, for factors to watch and making sense of global markets. INDIA TOP NEWS

India plans to inject more funds into state banks as bad loans soar
India is preparing to pump in a higher-than-anticipated capital sum into poorly performing state banks, government sources said, a move that could see New Delhi infuse as much as $34 billion additionally and make it harder to hit planned deficit targets.

India to auction at least three gold mines this year
India is planning to auction at least three gold mines in 2016, a top government official said, opening up the sector to private firms for the first time ever in a bid to slash imports of the metal that cost the government $36 billion last year.

India antitrust body suspects Monsanto JV abused dominant position
India's antitrust regulator has ordered an investigation into a Monsanto joint venture, saying it suspected the company had abused its dominant position as a supplier of genetically modified cotton seeds.

India halts potash imports as droughts hit crop plantings
India has halted its potash imports for the year to end-March and delayed negotiations for next year's purchases until at least June, as droughts have dented demand in one of the world's biggest fertilizer consumers, government officials said.

BAE picks Mahindra for Indian gun assembly plant
BAE Systems said on Wednesday it had chosen Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group to build a plant for the assembly of its M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer artillery guns that it wants to sell to India. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China Jan inflation data shows deflationary pressure persists China's consumer inflation quickened in January due to rising food prices while producer prices declined for 47th straight month, as falling commodity prices and weak demand add to deflationary pressure in the world's second-largest economy.  Privacy vs security at heart of Apple phone decrypt order A court order demanding that Apple Inc help the U.S. government unlock the encrypted iPhone of one of the San Bernardino shooters is shaping up as a crucial test case of how far the government can go in forcing technology companies to help security and intelligence investigations.  U.S. expects 'very serious' talks with China after missile reports U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday the United States expects to have "very serious" talks with China about militarization of the South China Sea after reports that Beijing deployed advanced surface-to-air missiles to a disputed island. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,183.50, up 0.67 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the U.S. dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as the Federal Reserve's January policy minutes echoed the authority's concerns about a global economic slowdown, keeping expectations of early rate increases muted.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher after the government announced plans to buy back securities and inflation-linked notes. Gains may, however, remain capped ahead of a long weekend and in the absence of an open market purchase of papers. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.76 pct-7.80 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks tallied their third straight session of gains on Wednesday, led by energy shares as oil prices jumped, while better-than-expected economic data helped allay growth fears.  Asian stocks rose and safe-haven government bond prices fell as crude oil prices extended gains on hopes that big producers will cap production, improving investors' appetite for riskier assets.  The Canadian dollar held at two-week highs early, having benefited hugely from a jump in oil prices, while an absence of fresh cues in minutes of the Federal Reserve's January meeting saw the greenback shuffle sideways.  U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday, with benchmark yields rising to their highest in 1-1/2 weeks, as gains in U.S. stocks and encouraging data on producer prices and factory production reduced the appeal of low-yielding bonds.  Oil crude futures rose after Iran welcomed plans by Russia and Saudi Arabia to cap crude oil production at January levels, extending steep gains in the previous session.  Gold clung to overnight gains that helped the metal snap a three-day losing streak on bets the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.35/68.38 February 17 -$81.93 mln $22.05 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.95 pct Month-to-date -$729.80 mln -$58.62 mln Year-to-date -$2.43 bln $129.79 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.47 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)