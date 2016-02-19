FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morning News Call - India, February 19
February 19, 2016 / 3:35 AM / 2 years ago

Morning News Call - India, February 19

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

To access the newsletter, click on the link:
 
 here
    

   FACTORS TO WATCH
   
   Indian money markets closed today for public holiday.
    
    
   INDIA TOP NEWS
    
     Modi's 'Make In India' racks up $222 bln in investment pledges
    
A week-long "Make in India" fair closed on Thursday with $222 billion in
investment pledges, but thin attendance by foreign firms at the event launched
by Prime Minister Narendra Modi means many are unlikely to actually happen.
 
    
     As rupee nears record lows, India c.bank not unduly worried
    
India's central bank will not step in aggressively even as the rupee approaches
a record low, as long as falls are orderly, as it believes global factors are
behind the currency's weakness, a senior policy maker familiar with its thinking
told Reuters. 

     Reliance set to lift Iran oil after 5-yr hiatus -source
    
Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, is
preparing to lift oil from Iran next month after a gap of about five years, said
an industry source with knowledge of talks between the two. 

     KKR bets on Indian life insurance with 10 pct stake in Max Financial
    
KKR & Co LP bought a 10 percent stake in India's Max Financial Services MAXI.NS
for about $140 million, the latest foreign investor to bet on the country's
booming life insurance market. 

     Indian company briefly sells $4 smartphone before website crashes 
    
Indian phone maker Ringing Bells launched a $4 smartphone on Thursday, with huge
customer demand promptly crashing the little-known company's website hours after
the phone went on sale. 

     Asia shuns gold on higher prices; India discounts hit record high

Asian physical gold demand slowed this week as consumers opted to wait out the
metal's biggest rally in years, with discounts in key consumer India hitting a
record high as some investors cashed-out holdings. 
    
    
    GLOBAL TOP NEWS
    
     U.S. accuses China of raising tensions with apparent missile deployment
    
The United States accused China on Thursday of raising tensions in the South
China Sea by its apparent deployment of surface-to-air missiles on a disputed
island. 

     Will Tim Cook's privacy stance win or lose customers for Apple?
    
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook's refusal to comply with the U.S.
government's request to unlock an iPhone of one of the San Bernardino,
California attackers drew strong reaction from critics and supporters this week,
but is unclear how the decision will affect potential buyers of the company's
products. 

     Japan business mood subdued amid fears of global slowdown -Reuters Tankan
    
Confidence at Japanese manufacturers remained largely subdued in February and
the mood was seen deteriorating over the coming three months, a Reuters poll
showed, highlighting concerns about slowing global growth and turbulent markets.
 
   
   
    GLOBAL MARKETS
     Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, ending a three-day winning streak,
as Wal-Mart shares dragged on the market after a lackluster earnings report and
oil prices pulled back. 
     Asian shares slipped from near three-week highs hit earlier this month on
Friday, as a rally in oil prices paused and investors remained cautious about
the outlook of the global economy. 
     The yen was broadly firmer early on Friday, having hit a fresh 2-1/2 year
high on the euro thanks in part to renewed demand for the safe-haven Japanese
currency as Wall Street snapped a three-day rally. 
     U.S. Treasury prices jumped on Thursday, with benchmark yields retreating
from 1-1/2 week highs, as a three-day rally in Wall Street stocks leveled off,
reviving some demand for low-yielding government bonds. 
     Oil futures fell in Asian trade as a record build in U.S. crude stocks
stoked concerns about global oversupply, outweighing moves by oil producers
including Saudi Arabia and Russia to cap oil output. 
     Gold steadied near $1,230 an ounce on, largely holding sharp overnight
gains as a drop in U.S. equities stoked fresh safe-haven demand for the metal.
 
      
 MARKETS            CLOSE          FII INVESTMENTS  EQUITIES       DEBT
 PNDF spot          68.56/68.59    February 18      $61.11 mln      $75.81 mln
 10-yr bond yield   -              Month-to-date    -$772.61 mln   -$134.43 mln 
                                   Year-to-date     -$2.47 bln      $53.98 mln
      
($1 =  68.47 Indian rupees)


 (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

