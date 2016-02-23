Morning News Call - India, February 23

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Government to sell 5 pct stake in power company NTPC through offer for sale route on stock exchanges in Mumbai. 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament starts in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS  Most in India cenbank's external panel recommended rates stay on hold Four out of the five members in the Reserve Bank of India's external panel recommended the central bank keep interest rates on hold at its Feb. 2 policy review, given concerns about accelerating inflation.  India races to sell $730 million stake in NTPC ahead of budget India will sell a 5 percent stake worth about $730 million in its top power producer NTPC Ltd, as the government races against time to raise funds via asset sales to meet this year's fiscal deficit target.  Tata Motors renames hatchback Zica as Tiago Tata Motors Ltd said on Monday it has renamed its Zica hatchback as Tiago. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  BHP Billiton slashes dividend, posts $5.67 billion net loss Top global miner BHP Billiton slashed its interim dividend by 75 percent on Tuesday, abandoning a long-held policy of steady or higher payouts as a collapse in prices for oil, iron ore and coal pushed it into the red.  Economy and yen defuse "explosive" Chinese shopping in Japan Chinese tourists spent less in Tokyo shops during the Lunar New Year holidays compared with a year earlier, retailers said, as a stronger yen and slower economic growth at home discouraged the kind of "explosive buying" that became a buzzword in 2015.  Canada's Brookfield, Australia's Qube weigh joint Asciano bid Consortiums led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc and Australia's Qube Holdings are considering joining forces to make a A$9 billion bid for Asciano Ltd, the Australian port and rail giant said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,241.00, up 0.06 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the U.S. dollar, as an overnight rally in North American indices and strength in regional markets is expected to spill over to local shares, easing concerns of further foreign fund outflows.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower, as investors may defer purchases ahead of a heavy supply of state government debt amid persistent concerns over New Delhi's fiscal consolidation plans. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.75 pct-7.80 pct range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street surged on Monday, helped by a robust rally in oil prices that lifted recently crushed energy stocks, including Chevron and Schlumberger.  Asian shares rose to a seven-week high as investors took heart from signs of life in battered energy and commodity markets while European currencies are hampered by worries Britain could exit the European Union.  Traders kept a close eye on sterling and the euro after the currencies suffered hefty losses in the previous session on uncertainty over Britain's membership in the European Union, while a rally in commodity prices boosted the Australian dollar.  U.S. Treasury prices ended lower on Monday as rising stock and oil prices reduced demand for safe haven debt, and before the government is due to sell $88 billion in new short- and intermediate-dated debt this week.  Oil prices dipped slightly in early trading after posting strong gains the previous session on the back of an expected drop in U.S. production, but which analysts expect to be countered by rising output from Iran.  Gold nursed heavy losses, as strength in the dollar and equities triggered a sell-off in the safe-haven metal and sent it towards the key $1,200 an ounce level. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.57/68.60 February 22 -$95.77 mln -$183.38 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.91 pct Month-to-date -$682.10 mln -$317.81 mln Year-to-date -$2.38 bln -$129.40 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.60 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)