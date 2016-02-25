Morning News Call - India, February 25

To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu presents rail budget for next fiscal year in New Delhi. 3:15 pm: Railway Board Chairman A.K. Mittal to brief media after rail budget in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- COMMODITIES FOCUS with Gavin Wendt, Founding Director & Senior Resource Analyst, MineLife- With questions being raised on more Fed rate hikes this year, Gavin joins us at 0930 IST to talk where commodities could now be headed, especially his outlook on gold, metals and crude. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  PREVIEW-India railway budget: more public cash eyed as turnaround remains elusive India's federal-run railways will have to depend on more government support and borrowing to fix their finances in its budget on Thursday, with New Delhi reluctant to unveil steep fare hikes ahead of key state elections, officials said.  Asia's oil markets in upheaval as China, India change the game Asia's oil markets are being upended as India's and China's refiners overtake once-dominant buyers like Japan and challenge the United States as the world's biggest consumer.  Parliamentary panel says banks urgently need clean up bad debts Indian banks urgently need to reduce their troubled loans, a panel of lawmakers said on Wednesday, calling for measures that include bolstering bank credit-appraisal capabilities and making public the names of the main defaulters.  Tata calls for flying abroad restriction to be scrapped Indian conglomerate Tata Sons, part-owner of airline Vistara, said on Wednesday that a rule restricting new carriers from flying overseas should be scrapped because it gives an unfair advantage to foreign airlines that now dominate international air travel.  As smartphone sales surge, Indian app-makers lure venture capital Foreign venture funds are stepping up investments in Indian mobile application makers, betting a surge in smartphone sales in the country will drive demand for home-grown apps, mirroring the trend in world's biggest mobile phone market China.  Tata Steel says Europe CEO to leave to join German firm Tata Steel Ltd said on Wednesday its Europe unit's chief executive, Karl Koehler, is stepping down to take up a senior leadership position with a large, privately owned industrial company in Germany. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan's Sharp decides to accept Foxconn takeover offer - source Japan's Sharp Corp agreed to a takeover by Taiwan's Foxconn, a source familiar with the matter said, in what would be the largest acquisition by a foreign company in Japan's insular technology sector.  Apple CEO: Unlocking San Bernardino iPhone would be 'bad for America' Apple chief Tim Cook on Wednesday said that complying with a court order to help the FBI break into an iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters would be "bad for America," and set a legal precedent that would offend many Americans.  China home prices seen rising 4 pct in 2016 on government support China's home prices are likely to rise modestly this year as government support measures gain traction, with more easing steps widely expected in coming months, a Reuters poll showed. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,022.00, down 0.04 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the U.S. dollar, in line with other Asian currencies, on improved risk sentiment after an overnight rebound in oil prices lifted North American indices.  Indian government bonds will likely extend losses in early trading, as investors may continue selling notes amid persistent concerns of a higher fiscal deficit target for the next financial year. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.80 pct-7.85 pct range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks mounted a late-session rally to close higher on Wednesday after an increase in oil prices helped reduce investors' fears about banks' vulnerability to energy companies struggling to pay their debts.  Asian shares got off to a shaky start as investors remained cautious in the face of a fragile recovery in volatile crude oil - a source of much of the recent anxiety about the health of the global economy.  Sterling licked its wounds near a seven-year low against the dollar and a 2 1/2-year low versus the yen on worries Britain may exit the European Union, while a rebound in oil prices helped stem buying in the safe-haven yen.  U.S. Treasuries ended little changed on Wednesday as oil and stocks reversed earlier losses, with the volatile oil market seen likely to continue to govern bond moves in the near-term.  Crude prices dipped as strong U.S. gasoline demand failed to counter downward pressure from global overproduction that has left storage facilities swelling with unsold oil.  Gold fell as investors cautiously watched volatile stock and oil markets for cues, but stayed above $1,200 an ounce, drawing some support from flows into bullion funds. INR7.31 ($0.1068) MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 68.37/68.40 February 24 -$106.76 mln -$376.75 mln 10-yr bond yield 8.02 pct Month-to-date -$605 mln -$848.85 mln Year-to-date -$2.31 bln -$660.44 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.56 Indian rupees)